...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 100 TO 109 EXPECTED. * WHERE...THE PIEDMONT OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&
Watch Now: COVID-19 update from Gov. Roy Cooper, Coronavirus Task Force
Gov. Cooper's amendment restricts size of wedding receptions
COVID-19 outbreak in child care center a first for Guilford County, state health officials say
Rockingham County reports two more COVID-19-related deaths; cases up 13.7 % in four days
Ed Hardin: Football isn't happening; we're better than this
Plans are on the table to reopen Guilford schools. Now, the school board needs to pick one.
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
Enter for a chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out!
