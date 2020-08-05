GREENSBORO — A local activist at the forefront of protests organized in and around Greensboro sat down with Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Councilwoman Sharon Hightower on Sunday to discuss how to bring about change in the city.
The conversation, documented on video, was facilitated by Onyx Urban Radio, and hosted by Zithobile Nxumalo, also known as Dr. Z.
Anthony Morgan III, the 27-year-old behind protests that shut down areas such as Friendly Center, Battleground Avenue and Wendover Avenue in June, shared the video to his personal YouTube page.
Morgan, who also goes by AJ, said that "with everything going on in the city," the mayor has wanted to sit down him with and express how she feels. Morgan said he's wanted to do the same.
Morgan’s efforts have garnered local attention since his May 30 protest, the first major protest in Greensboro following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man whose death in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day sparked outrage and nationwide protests.
Morgan’s tactics — shutting down sections of busy roads and marching crowds directly into major stores — are applauded by some and criticized by others. Morgan has continued despite the critics, taking his efforts to Alamance County and Danville, Va., in recent weeks.
He contends that his protests won’t just be a moment in time, but are a movement — one that won’t let up until issues of racial injustice and police brutality see major improvement.
In the video, Hightower, who represents District 1 in Greensboro, said the issues that face Greensboro — in particular, east Greensboro — are human rights issues.
“We all should live a good quality of life, but there are some things that are missing,” Hightower said.
Hightower said she hopes people will get out of their “comfortable positions” and work to understand issues that impact Black people, including jobs, housing and infrastructure. She and Morgan go about pursuing that change in different ways, she said.
"Even if I might not be marching in the street like AJ and blocking traffic, I’m in those board rooms raising havoc.”
A connection between the people in east Greensboro and city leaders is necessary, Morgan said in the video.
“I want to see people actually come into these neighborhoods. I want to see our police officers actually engage with these people to kind of bridge the gap and build a relationship with the people that they’re here to serve,” Morgan said.
In the video, Vaughan expressed an interest in facilitating the change Morgan and Hightower mentioned. But many in Greensboro don't act like they want change, she said.
“I’ve been frustrated by the response to the protests and riots that happened after George Floyd,” Vaughan said.
Morgan has said he got lots of positive feedback after protesting downtown and on Battleground and Wendover avenues, but when his group shifted their efforts to Friendly Center, a predominantly white area of Greensboro, the response also shifted.
Vaughan called the reaction on social media to the Friendly Center shut down that caused traffic to briefly halt in places “the epitome of white privilege.”
“We had people complaining about being struck in traffic, about being inconvenienced for a little while,” Vaughan said.
She compared it to the 1960 sit-ins in Greensboro, which white people at the time saw as a “inconvenience.”
“We have a tendency to romanticize it,” Vaughan said. “… but that was big inconvenience to downtown, and it took a lot of people to make it happen.”
Vaughan said the city is trying to take steps forward, including implementing a $15 minimum wage for city employees.
“We hoped that other companies would follow our lead,” she said. “We haven’t seen that.”
Vaughan said the city began deploying mental health workers in March to scenes if 911 received a report of an issue potentially involving a mental health issue or addiction issue.
“They are duel deploying,” Vaughan said. “So police will come in and secure the scene and they’ll leave them with mental health.” The program has already yielded positive results, according to Vaughan.
As another way to combat violence, Vaughan said, the city is continuing with Cure Violence, an initiative that treats neighborhood violence like a disease epidemic. The initiative’s goal is to interrupt violence before it starts.
Since it was adopted by the city in October of 2019, Vaughan said, the two target areas it focuses on — the Smith Homes area and the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive corridor — have not experienced a fatal shooting, despite the city's homicide rate being higher than it was at this time last year.
Vaughan and Hightower said Cure Violence was a program they had hoped the county would sign on to fund with them, but they went ahead even after the county declined to partner with them.
Hightower said having leaders who understand the causes activists like Morgan are fighting for is “critically important to the mission that we’re trying to accomplish.”
That’s why it’s important for young people to get out and vote in the upcoming election, she said.
Vaughan said people should look up their sample ballot and “start investigating” who is on their ballot. If they're not registered, they should take that step.
“That should be your next march,” she said, speaking to Morgan.
On Wednesday, Morgan said he will be staying tuned to see if Vaughan's actions back up her words. He said looks forward to working towards building "a stronger and more vibrant Greensboro."
