'We are doing this to ourselves,' says Cone Health executive, as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue breaking records

Sunday's COVID-19 update

Number of N.C. cases: There were 4,514 new cases as of noon Sunday, breaking Thursday’s record of 4,296 cases in a single day, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Four of North Carolina’s five highest daily case totals have come since Wednesday. The cumulative total is 336,775. There were a total of 43,862 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 7.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There were 413 new cases reported since Friday and three new deaths reported since then, according to state health officials. That brings the case total to 15,355 (286 cases per 10,000 residents), with 230 deaths.

N.C. deaths: In all, 5,034 state residents have died. That's 55 more than reported Friday, though the date of these deaths can vary.

N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,571 people were hospitalized Saturday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 19 fewer than Friday.