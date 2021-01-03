GREENSBORO — New Year's Day gave nary a hint as to what 2020 would bring.

Dare to say COVID-19 and the havoc the pandemic wreaked on schools, faith communities, hospitals and weddings wasn't on anyone's bingo card.

But as the days wound down to 2021, people reflected on how in this same year they got to know neighbors, learned to speak through a mask, spent more time cooking and playing games with their sons and goddaughters and the child next door out on big empty lawns.

The soundtrack of the year would end up including the Bill Withers classic, "Lean on Me":

"I just might have a problem, that you'll understand.

We all need somebody to lean on."

Also, the Greensboro native Emily Scott Robinson tune written just for the global experience, "The Time for Flowers":

"Worried mothers empty shelves and empty stores

The storms will rage and the winds will blow

and you're gonna find out you are stronger than you know."

With that in mind, the News & Record asked people to think back on the 366 days of 2020 (though even as a Leap Year it seemed like 365,000 days) to finish the phrase, "The year didn't go as I planned, but ...."

• • •

Since we are at the end of a globally disjointed year, catching our breath, I want us in these last few pages of 2020 to breathe and gather our lessons. What have we learned through this difficult year? I have learned that the scripture, “love your neighbor as yourself” means delayed gratification; it means moments at a distance and breathing through a mask to protect others, even if they refuse to do the same for me.

And even though death came in waves this year, with many taking their last breath in hospitals, I learned that — in some way — we carry our loved ones as we breathe. I learned George Floyd sounds like Marcus Smith and their breath drew from the same air as me.

My grandmother, Willie Bell Morris, turned 100 years old . Unknowingly, I was counting on her perseverance for my shakened hope. Experiencing her birthday reminded me that, no matter what, the spirit of life provides moments that can take our breath away.

In that celebration I was reminded that this year cannot be reduced solely to the waves of death but that I too experienced some breathtaking moments: waiting for my bride during our Zoom wedding; driving by a young church member’s birthday parade. I will remember that I learned to trust God more. I have learned to plan, but equally important, to plan as I go. A reminder, that in the most torrent of storms, oxygen is still present. This old world is becoming a new world, indeed.

Ezekiel 37:10 “… and breath entered them…”

— the Rev. Wesley Morris, pastor ofFaith Community Churchand rights activist

• • •

I know myself better now than I ever did.

I thought this was going to be my first big year of touring. My booking agent spent the past year building up my momentum around the States. I’d been offered two generous support tours (where I open for other, bigger musicians) that were taking me all over the country and one support tour that was taking me to play in London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, and Cologne. My first time touring in Europe. My first time playing bigger stages with bigger audiences. This was going to be a year of many firsts.

In March and April, as the coronavirus spread around the globe, my agent and I started sending each other frantic emails and text messages, postponing and then ultimately canceling every single show for 2020. By late April, we were twiddling our thumbs. I had too much time on my hands. I went for long walks and watched the flowers bloom in May. I started to write. Not many songs made it past a first verse and chorus, but I did finish one song called “The Time for Flowers.” It’s about holding onto hope in dark times. It felt very small and personal when I wrote and recorded it on my little home recording rig. I sent it to my friend in Nashville who plays fiddle and he played along with it beautifully. We decided to release it. It turns out that what felt small and personal to me was universal to my friends and fans who heard the song. They loved it.

In June, I came home to North Carolina to visit my family and to exhale. I’d spent a few months not feeling like myself. Touring and playing your heart out around the country to fun, engaged audiences is an addictive drug. Without that dopamine hit every night, I was feeling a little low. I wanted to come home to North Carolina to remember who I was because it felt like I was forgetting. My sister and I drove down to Sunset Beach to meet our parents in a house with wind-worn shingles and sandy stairs that has known me my whole life. Every afternoon at dusk, I went for a short, sweaty run down the beach at high tide. When I made it back to our end of the beach, I’d slip my sneakers and shirt off and run crashing into the salt water, letting the undertow and the waves toss me around. Then I’d go sit on the beach and dry off and try to remember who I am.

The day I left the beach, I bought a big bushel of peaches from a roadside stand off of Highway 74 near Whiteville and ate them warm. Back in Greensboro, I sat with my friend Abigail Dowd in her backyard as the crickets sang and the fireflies glowed around us and darkness fell. We cackled about everything that happened to us this year, both of us singer-songwriters who depend on touring for our income. We commiserated about applying for unemployment and how strange it is to play livestream concerts to a computer screen instead of real people. We confessed that we didn’t mind the unknown and were actually enjoying all this time off from touring to just be human and enjoy our lives.

2020 unexpectedly became an empty year that I filled with long, slow walks through the mountains and visits to the river every day. I read books and had coffee with friends. I started (and am almost finished now) writing the songs for my next album. I got involved with my local theater company for a COVID-safe production of Shakespeare in the Park. I taught guitar to a group of 6th grade girls. I discovered that, while I love the energy and chaos and excitement of touring, after nearly 5 years of living on the road, it sure is nice to be home again.

— Emily Scott Robinson, Grimsley graduate andprofessional singer/musician

• • •

This year didn’t go as I planned and I know that I am not alone wishing 2020 measured up to our initial expectations.

New phrases and hashtags are now part of everyday conversation; physical distancing, face coverings, Coronavirus, virtual learning, telecommuting, curbside pickup, zoom meetings (“I can’t hear you, you’re muted”) #SayTheirNames, #WearWaitWash, #Instagood and essential workers. (Just to name a few.)

This is the year of the essential worker. People who showed up for work every day, day after day. First responders, frontline healthcare workers, teachers, grocery workers, convenience store clerks, bus drivers, shelter workers, restaurant and hotel workers, construction workers and city employees who pick up our trash, repair our roads and make sure that we have clean water to drink.

As we look forward to 2021 let’s remember the people who made 2020 work.

#EssentialWorker

#GreensboroStrong

— Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan

• • •

We adjusted. At least many of "us" adjusted to Covid: masks, distancing, working from home. We are in deep debt to those who could not work from home, but who sold us groceries, prepared out take-home meals, delivered our packages and mail, people who cared for us worked mightily to help us be healthy or recover or, sadly, helped so many as they suffered and died. Trash collection and newspaper delivery. Journalists reported from everywhere, masked but rarely distant from their subjects. Many of "us" did what was asked of us, to an amazing degree — we adjusted. And some of "us" did not. So Covid rages on. The problem is, there is only one "us" in our country. I did not anticipate how public health would become politicized — but like everything else in our country, our actions get us separated into camps. I knew this a year ago, I know it better now.

This year didn't go as I planned but ... my wife and I spent even more time together. We were not able to spend as much time with our children or our grandchild. I will have to work doubly hard to spoil him next year!

This year didn't go as I planned but ... I watched an old Merlefest on the computer (to a streaming box, to a television), I watched Folk Fest the same way. Both were acceptable. I missed live music so very much! We are blessed in North Carolina with amazing musical opportunities.

This year didn't go as I planned but ... I believe God blessed our church, God blessed my family, God blessed even me. In this season of reading about, preaching about, and singing about Angels and Shepherds and Wise Folk and a very poor young mother giving birth to her first child, may you notice the heavenly chorus proclaim, "Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth, peace among those whom God favors!"

— the Rev. Paul Davis,associate pastor, Congregational United Church of Christ

• • •

I’ve learned patience, understanding, empathy and sympathy in a whole new light, as well as adjusting to new norms while being creative in serving others.

This year I’ve learned to appreciate the flexibility and simplicities of life.

I can continue to evolve in stillness.

I can be OK alone in isolation.

I have allowed myself to feel all the feelings, over and over again.

I’ve learned that time is precious.

I’ve learned to cherish the connections I have past and present, and am grateful for the people in my life that continue to show up.

I’ve learned to be more empathetic. I, more than ever, appreciate people! So many losses happened in 2020, from loved ones, to jobs, to homes.

It was an unprecedented year. But I’m stepping into 2021 with an open mind, grateful heart, and a faith in knowing that change is coming!

— Ashley Danielle Benton, founder of the nonprofitThe Green Team

• • •

2020 did not go as planned for me. I started working for a nonprofit in Peru in February with hopes of being there for at least six months. I had just begun to get adjusted to life in Peru when the pandemic struck.

Along with other Americans, I was evacuated in late March back to the United States, as Peru went into a full military-enforced lockdown to decrease the spread of the virus. Upon coming back to the U.S., I moved home with my parents and was unemployed. I was disappointed that my adventure had been cut short, but I knew that everyone’s plans had been derailed this year, so I was happy to be home, healthy and safe with family.

It was a lovely spring and I began to spend days with my 91-year-old grandmother, Marilyn (who we call Marnie). She is a passionate and skilled gardener and we spent the spring and summer together working on gardening and landscaping projects in her yard. We clipped beautiful roses from her rose garden, propagated gardenia bushes, and she taught me the names of the flowers, plants and trees in her yard. Because of her, I have developed a love for plants and gardening, and it is a hobby I will carry with me into the new year.

2020 didn’t go as planned, but I got to enjoy many special hours learning from my grandmother.

— Grace Anderson, 2019 UNC graduate

• • •

This year didn’t go as I planned, but I am deeply grateful for the ways that people share. The Mustard Seed Health Outreach Team zoom meetings are a highlight of my week, “seeing” the creativity, humor, and generosity of Community Health Workers and clinic teams as they share food with neighbors, give everyone on the street masks, and provide medical care safely and wisely.

Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit worships on zoom. And the eviction resolution team, healthy housing colleagues, Collaborative Cottage Grove partners, and Bishop’s Committee on Affordable Housing keep connected with virtual meetings so that essential work is not stymied by COVID.

Changed a lot, yes, but not stopped in our tracks.

This year didn’t go as I planned, but I could continue my farming work. Such a privilege to be outdoors, enjoying the sunshine, the weeding, and the delicious harvests. We shifted to online ordering and could still chat with our customers from our porch as they picked up vegetable orders.

This year didn’t go as I planned but I am always ready to try different ways to get things done and we had lots of opportunity for that!

— the Rev. Beth McKee-Huger, longtime housing advocate and community volunteer

• • •

This year didn't go as planned for many.

I've helped my neighbors, getting food to them, prescriptions, or whatever they might need. I've learned a lot about who lives around me. Some older folks who live alone will call me because they have no one to talk to. I enjoy listening to them and we laugh together! My mama used to say, "the best conversationalist is someone who doesn't say a word"! My husband says I'm an armchair counselor! I'm not but I enjoy elderly people and their stories.

I hang out with my boys (my husband and dog) after my long day and read and watch an old movie. It's like Groundhog Day! Or the side of a shampoo bottle — Wash, Rinse, Repeat. I'm not bored. I love helping others. I did put up my Festivus pole because I didn't want to drag out the Christmas ornaments. And tinsel is distracting!! Stop by and air your grievances in the book I have out front. I figure if you don't have a sense of humor during these times, well, so be it. It makes me laugh!

— Mary Lacklen, chef and community volunteer

• • •

At the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, my very resourceful professional staff and I had planned our biggest commemoration ever for all of 2020. This year marked the 60th Anniversary of the initiation of the national Sit-In Movement for Civil Rights here at the F.W. Woolworth's, as well as the 10th Anniversary of the opening of this Museum.

The world-renown sit-ins began in this place on Feb. 1, 1960, and they were peacefully sustained, mostly by young protesters, through disappointment until July 25, when the five-and-dime store lunch counter was racially integrated. In the meantime, however, the Greensboro example of non-violent direct action had spread throughout the South and beyond. Even before the nationwide Equality Movement was instigated this year by violence against Blacks, our message of inclusion seemed to need refreshing, for the health of this nation.

If the social disease of systematic racial discrimination could not suppress the persistent energy of the 70,000 demonstrators sitting down across the region at that time, even Covid-19 today should not be allowed to hold down the ICRCM's efforts to honor them by carrying their values forward.

Disappointed by the impossibility of public celebration, however, we shifted to recasting our Museum's operations so that they can reach out farther than before. We've designed a series of new tours online and on-site, marked by the colors of our landmark and its location in this City - Red, Gold, Orange, and Turquoise, with Green and Black to come — where before we had really only two.

We've also launched two national online seminar series to cultivate "civil rights thinking" at a time when we need ideas to give form to action. We've turned "down time" into "up time," much as the sit-downs stood up for social progress. Members of this community can take note of our resilience on our new website, www.sitinmovement.org, and join us at our virtual gala on Jan 30.

We will leave the mark of our commemorations more quietly now, but we will still be here when the public crisis is over.

— John Swaine, CEO of theInternational Civil Rights Center & Museum

• • •

Preservation Greensboro has worked to meet the challenges of the year creatively and thoughtfully. Just as everyone else has experienced stresses and upheaval during this global pandemic alongside the equity movement and economic challenges, our organization has reworked our community outreach. We have worked to strengthen Preservation Greensboro's commitment to historical equity in the community, both internally and in work throughout the community.

Our Board has been a source of encouragement for new projects. Our small staff has embraced social media, Zoom meetings and virtual seminars as an effective new way to engage and to grow. Our members have been a real bright spot in the year by stepping up in terms of their generosity through grants and donations. We are so grateful for their support of our work. We have also been able to reach out to new audiences and offer virtual content in ways that have broadened our organization's circle. Preservation Greensboro looks forward to continuing our community work in the new year in new ways and leveraging new partnerships in 2021.

— Benjamin Briggs, executive director ofPreservation Greensboro

