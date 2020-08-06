GREENSBORO — After heated debate, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved two construction contracts Thursday that had been delayed by concerns over a lack of minority participation.
On separate 6-3 votes split along racial lines, the commissioners approved contracts that included a total of $1,500 of work for Black subcontractors.
The commissioners acted after delaying the contracts for several weeks so county staff could confirm that the two winning bidders truly had made sincere efforts to include minority subcontractors in their plans.
“It is disturbing to me that we want to move forward with something that has so many discrepancies,” Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston said. “It’s not fair. It’s a shame on the board. And it’s a disgrace to the African American community.”
Other commissioners said the contractors had met the basic requirements to reach out to minority contractors.
Jeff Phillips, who chairs the board of commissioners, said he wanted future contracts vetted more carefully for minority participation.
“It’s clear this board has made this issue a priority,” Phillips said. “We can do better. We have to do better and I expect we will."
The projects involved about $1.6 million in work on several county-owned buildings in High Point, including the Guilford County Courthouse on East Green Drive and the county mental health center on Centennial Street.
The county has a non-binding goal of 10% in contract amounts for so-called “minority/women business enterprises” — companies headed by racial minorities and women often referred to by the acronym MWBE.
Bar Construction of Greensboro was the low bidder at $703,000 for the planned replacement of the mental health building’s heating and cooling system with a bid that earmarked $27,000 — just less than 4% — for minority subcontractors.
Based in Winston-Salem, Frank L. Blum Construction was the low bidder to make improvements at the High Point courthouse and the nearby Langford Building, including $35,000 of masonry and painting work for a company owned by a white woman. That also equated to about 4% of Blum’s $907,000 bid.
The bid also included $77,000 in work for a company owned by a disabled veteran, who county officials had said last month was not considered an MWBE company.
They changed that interpretation Thursday and said that under state law, the disabled veteran's business actually would qualify as an MWBE.
Black commissioners Alston, Carolyn Coleman and Carlvena Foster voted against awarding the bids to Bar Construction and Frank L. Blum Construction.
Democratic board member Kay Cashion joined Phillips and other Republican commissioners in voting for the contracts.
Alston moved unsuccessfully to reject both bids because of the MWBE issues and re-bid the projects.
Instead, the commissioners voted Thursday on the same bids they had delayed at their last board meeting on July 16. But this time, county administrators said they had gathered more information from both contractors.
The three-week delay comes at a time when minority contractors are pushing county officials to do a better job of including MWBE businesses, particularly Black subcontractors, in county projects.
Cynthia Barnes-Phipps, the county's MWBE director, said that both Bar and Blum construction companies submitted additional information showing they had made basic efforts to seek out minority subcontractors in a variety of construction trades.
But she said they received competitive prices from only several MWBE companies, and some others said they did not submit bids because of their own business considerations.
Alston said he had called several MWBE contractors that the winning bidders said they had approached, but the subcontractors said they actually had not been contacted.
In other action on Thursday, the commissioners revised their CARES Act spending plan to allot $500,000 for grants to nonprofit arts organizations damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money comes from $93.7 million the county has received from the federal government to offset lost revenue and other harms inflicted by the pandemic.
