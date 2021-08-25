'We can't just move': The property under contract, a Greensboro mobile home park could be going away

The Hiatt Street property is already under contract with new owners who plan to build apartments there. The families say it has been hard to find another place within the city limits to move their mobile homes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anderson said her aunt, who died recently, stipulated in her will that the property be sold and the proceeds divided among her grandchildren.

“We are simply trying to do that,” said Anderson, who is the executor.

Those involved agree that the Jamison property has been a tight-knit, affordable mobile home community within the city limits for decades and has been especially attractive to immigrants since the 1990s. The owner, Shirley Todd Jamison, who worked in the Guilford County Health Department, spent nearly four decades in Latin America as a nurse and missionary. She died in March 2017.

Anderson said that the process for rezoning the land for apartment use has been public, as required by law. A notice of the meeting was placed on the property, she said.

In a sad twist, supporters say, residents had gathered around the sign on the day of the rezoning meeting thinking that’s where it would be held.

“They have freedom of speech, but I think it’s wrong what they are doing,” Anderson said of the protests.