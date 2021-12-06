'We have reality': In attracting Toyota, Greensboro's megasite also got vindication

Prior to the announcement Monday, the Randolph County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an economic development incentive agreement, further paving the way for Toyota's impending arrival.

The agreement is based on the company investing at least $1 billion at the megasite and providing at least 1,759 jobs during Phase I and at least $3 billion of investments and creation of at least 3,875 jobs in Phase II within five years. The board also approved the transfer of over 600 acres to Toyota.

Greensboro's City Council held its own meeting Monday morning, approving the transfer of water and sewer lines to Toyota — at no cost to the manufacturer — and celebrating the years of work that got them there.

"I’ve said it before: Cities don’t have fences around them," Councilwoman Nancy Hoffman said. "So regionalism and partnerships are really important. We know that people are willing to drive certain distances for good jobs, and that’s what this is all about."

Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said she looks forward to what Toyota's investment means for Greensboro's future.