'We have reality': In attracting Toyota, Greensboro's megasite also got vindication

LIBERTY — After years in the making — and now, millions — the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite has finally landed a major manufacturer.
Toyota's announcement to build a battery plant on Monday afternoon — in what became the worst-kept secret in the state — brings a mixture of celebration, relief and vindication for a Triad economic development community that has been working for 10 years to develop this massive bait for an auto company.
Calling the plant a "new chapter" for the state and for "clean energy transportation," Gov. Roy Cooper said Toyota's $1.3 billion investment toward the newly named Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina is a sign of progress for not only the state, but the country.
"It will be for the cleaner cars of today and tomorrow," Cooper said, and as the progress continues, he suspects the world will look to North Carolina as "a hub of clean energy and clean energy jobs."
"And we hope, in the future, that everything that goes around the battery plant will be part of this as well," Cooper added, hinting at the possibility of even more to come at the roughly 1,800-acre site in Liberty.
His not-so-subtle implication earned a cheer from the scores of local, regional and state dignitaries gathered at the expansive parcel to hear the governor's announcement.
Their jubilation did much to temper a gray, blustery day.
But then, not much really could dampen their spirits. Not on this day. This announcement was a long time coming. For many, it was a reaffirmation in what they saw as North Carolina's future.
Most present were those intrinsic to the megasite's development, like Darrell Frye, a Randolph County commissioner and longtime proponent of the megasite.
Frye recognized the contribution of Randolph County commissioners, noting that it was their foresight about a decade ago — in buying the first acre of land — that led to Monday's announcement.
"We've gone from possibilities to likelihoods to today," Frye said. "We have reality."
There were also new faces at the table on Monday like Chris Reynolds, Toyota's chief administrative officer. Noting that the Japanese automaker's commitment marked the largest private capital investment in the state's history, Reynolds called the new partnership "a major step forward" in the company's quest to "achieve carbon neutrality while providing mobility for all."
"Production will begin in 2025 with the aim of delivering 1.2 million battery packs per year," Reynolds said. "And that's just the beginning."
Prior to the announcement Monday, the Randolph County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an economic development incentive agreement, further paving the way for Toyota's impending arrival.
The agreement is based on the company investing at least $1 billion at the megasite and providing at least 1,759 jobs during Phase I and at least $3 billion of investments and creation of at least 3,875 jobs in Phase II within five years. The board also approved the transfer of over 600 acres to Toyota.
Greensboro's City Council held its own meeting Monday morning, approving the transfer of water and sewer lines to Toyota — at no cost to the manufacturer — and celebrating the years of work that got them there.
"I’ve said it before: Cities don’t have fences around them," Councilwoman Nancy Hoffman said. "So regionalism and partnerships are really important. We know that people are willing to drive certain distances for good jobs, and that’s what this is all about."
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said she looks forward to what Toyota's investment means for Greensboro's future.
"I can just imagine businesses booming, entrepreneurs creating jobs, opportunities," she said. "It’s going to be something we haven’t seen and we may never see again."
The region has dozens of smaller industrial parks and vacant properties. And many residents have wondered why so much effort and energy has focused on the undeveloped acres outside a major city in the Randolph County countryside.
But economic development professionals are, by nature, not completely satisfied with incremental growth.
Executives from the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce to the Piedmont Triad Partnership have recruited thousands of jobs from warehousing to textile research to this area during the period when they've held the megasite as their ultimate project.
The late David Powell, president of the Triad Partnership in 2011, wanted a "game changer" that would bring a seismic shift to the region's economy and put it on par with the new economy emerging in other parts of the country.
And that would take something like a car manufacturing plant.
To do that, though, would require a massive, unspoiled parcel that could be developed and offered like a prize to the highest bidder.
A major automaker — think BMW in South Carolina or Mercedes-Benz in Alabama — creates direct, stable jobs for local workers. It also attracts other businesses to a region that can supply that company and usually causes governments to spend hundreds of millions on transportation and education upgrades.
But five North Carolina governors, many secretaries of commerce and countless economic development officials have come close but ended up empty-handed as other Southeastern states bagged car manufacturers.
The Triad was on the cusp of a massive win three years and 11 months ago when the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite seemed sure to be home to a $1.6 billion project between Toyota and Mazda.
It was later revealed that incentives including free land at the megasite and state tax breaks would have added up to a $1.5 billion package.
But the company chose a site near Huntsville, Ala., not far from a Toyota factory that was then building 700,000 engines a year.
Now, after some painful losses, the state has finally gotten a much-needed economic win.
While it's not the bona fide auto plant local leaders had wanted, Toyota is a marquee name that vindicates the state and the region as an economic player.
Besides, batteries are essentially the car engines of the future and Toyota and the Triad are betting that this more unconventional industrial win will make this region part of the foundation of a new era for clean vehicles.
Toyota said three weeks ago that 24% of its vehicles worldwide are electric with more to come.
"A world-class company has taken notice of the way we do things. This company could have gone anywhere in the world, but they chose North Carolina," said Machelle Sanders, North Carolina's Secretary of Commerce.
That's today.
But years ago, when no one was looking, officials went through the grinding work of buying the megasite land from well over 60 property owners, many who did not want to sell. Advocates also had to face a group of Randolph County residents who mounted a "No Megasite" campaign that spilled into one public hearing that lasted six hours before county commissioners voted anyway to buy several hundred acres in the megasite region.
Even Monday, at the Randolph County Board of Commissioners meeting, resident William Dula said he feared that the use of lithium, a toxic substance in batteries, could permeate the community.
Frye assured everyone that county inspectors and attorneys had been involved in talks with the company concerning safety.
All the other speakers saw the megasite project as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Randolph County and the Piedmont Triad.
Vice Chair David Allen, who lives near the megasite, said before the vote: “This is not the end."
Alan Ferguson, who also lives near the site on a 50-acre farm and has been a staunch opponent of placing heavy industry into such an idyllic setting, said last week that he mourns the loss of the land.
Yet Monday, he visited the megasite, looking to "make the best of the situation."
"I didn't like tearing up the woods and the fields over here," Ferguson said. "But my attitude now is we're going to make lemonade out of lemons. We're going to be a good neighbor. We're going to make the best of it and hope it works out well."
Construction equipment began arriving on the site last week in anticipation of an announcement.
Road signs.
Small red flags of surveyors.
Red pickup trucks with the distinctive “A” logo for Ames Construction, a major national contractor.
Now, the page has been finally turned on this land and a new chapter begun.
It only took 10 years. But what a story.
