'We remain motivated': FaithAction has new location and leader, same mission

GREENSBORO — The grassroots immigrant advocacy group FaithAction International House has a new home and a new leader.
Eniris Riddick, the group’s former operations director, had been interim executive director since the position became open last year. She replaces former executive director David Fraccaro, who resigned in July.
Before joining the agency in 2020, Riddick served as the development manager for the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Prior to that, she was with Catholic Charities in Winston-Salem as a regional coordinator working with immigrants and other people in need.
A native of Puerto Rico, Riddick also brings to FaithAction the “lived experience” of being an immigrant and the challenges those new to the community face, said board chair Adriana Adams.
“It is good to have a desire to care for the community. It is even better if you have an understanding of the community because you are of the community,” Adams said of Riddick’s hiring. “She knows in a very real way what it’s like to come to the United States and grappling with things like being a new neighbor, and navigating a system and weaving yourself into the fabric of the community.”
The agency’s new office at 2211 W. Meadowview Drive is a result of listening to clients. In 1996, the agency had moved into a converted house belonging to First Presbyterian Church with a $1-a-year lease.
“We loved being downtown and near other nonprofits,” Adams said. “But we really needed to look to the population we serve for guidance on what’s convenient for them.”
FaithAction, founded by the Rev. Mark Sills, has been consistently recognized both nationally and internationally for its work to build community. The agency won a share of a $1 million prize in 2019 for its innovative and thoughtful thinking toward new approaches to some of the world’s most urgent needs involving immigrants and refugees.
A grant is helping the agency increase its staff from six to 11 people as part of a new Advocacy and Education Department dedicated to building community through programs like its Stranger to Neighbor Initiative.
Its Immigrant Assistance Center works with immigrants and refugees from 60 diverse nations so they can gain access to basic needs and support in their new communities.
FaithAction’s mission took on a heightened urgency during the coronavirus pandemic. The agency received $200,000 in emergency funds that were used to help 2,000 local immigrants and refugees who were out of work or experiencing some other hardship related to the pandemic.
Many didn’t qualify for federal stimulus checks meant to provide financial aid.
Riddick wants to build on those successes by continuing to create partnerships with other agencies.
“We cannot do it alone,” she said.
To that end, the agency has hired a clinical mental health worker who will hold support groups and one-on-one counseling for the immigrant community in areas ranging from marriage to domestic violence.
Riddick also is implementing a program she came across at a YMCA in Winston-Salem in which retirees and volunteers teach women skills such as sewing that they can use for income. That’s in response to FaithAction being approached by a number of women who had been left by their husbands and had no way to feed their children. In immigrant households, the man is traditionally the earner.
“We have to do something to change the narrative,” Riddick said.
In trying to find a new location, the group started looking at other properties after First Presbyterian Church notified FaithAction’s board that it planned to sell the building, which the agency had largely outgrown.
With input from clients, the Boone Building on West Meadowview Drive was chosen. The new headquarters is sandwiched between a section of Holden Road and Gate City Boulevard in an area where many immigrant families live, have children in school or may work. But that also means rent will take up a larger part of the budget.