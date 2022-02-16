'We remain motivated': FaithAction has new location and leader, same mission

Riddick wants to build on those successes by continuing to create partnerships with other agencies.

“We cannot do it alone,” she said.

To that end, the agency has hired a clinical mental health worker who will hold support groups and one-on-one counseling for the immigrant community in areas ranging from marriage to domestic violence.

Riddick also is implementing a program she came across at a YMCA in Winston-Salem in which retirees and volunteers teach women skills such as sewing that they can use for income. That’s in response to FaithAction being approached by a number of women who had been left by their husbands and had no way to feed their children. In immigrant households, the man is traditionally the earner.

“We have to do something to change the narrative,” Riddick said.

In trying to find a new location, the group started looking at other properties after First Presbyterian Church notified FaithAction’s board that it planned to sell the building, which the agency had largely outgrown.