'We share in the tragedy': Greensboro firefighters honor the fallen, reigniting a tradition once lost

“I held his hand when he took his last breath,” said Cockman, recalling when he raced to his brother’s fire station upon hearing the news. “I’ll never forget that.”

But Cockman noted that “it would be almost insurmountable” to gather and read all of the names of firefighters who have died (including those of natural causes) since 1969.

“But we still remember them,” he said. “They’re no less important than the ones who were called out today.”

Coker, who is president of the Greensboro Firefighters Union, International Association of Firefighters Local 947, noted the strong ties among firefighters and their families.

“It is this roving band of service-oriented, joking, trash-talking, pranksters that are just a group of lovable dumdums,” he said, adding himself among them. “That is the environment that forged us into the family no matter who we were, where we came from.

“And there’s something else that fire department families know all too well, and that is that the fire department occupies the space of both profound beauty and profound tragedy.”