The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: 129,288 as of noon Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,127 new infections since Tuesday. There were 19,444 tests completed on Wednesday, with more than 1.87 million tests completed since the pandemic began.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 5,335 cases of COVID-19 and 153 related deaths as of Wednesday's report, up 25 new cases and three new deaths since Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 100 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 5,263 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 149 deaths, an increase of 150 cases and seven new deaths since Monday. Since early March, the health department said, 494 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,885 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the Triad: As of Wednesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 2,298 total cases of COVID-19 (138 per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,690 cases (101 per 10,000 residents) and 18 deaths, Forsyth County has had 5,028 cases (133 per 10,000 residents) and 51 deaths, Randolph County has had 2,085 cases (145 per 10,000 residents) and 36 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 490 cases (54 per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 2,050 statewide as of Wednesday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 40 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 93% of hospitals reporting, 1,167 are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, one more than what was reported on Tuesday, according to the latest state statistics.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 4.69 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, the latest data available. The number of cases nationally increased by 49,716 since Monday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 155,204 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 733 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
