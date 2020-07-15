The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 91,266 as of noon Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,782 new infections since Tuesday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 3,840 cases of COVID-19 and 128 related deaths as of Wednesday's report. These numbers represent increases of 80 new cases but no new deaths since Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 72 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 3,796 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 129 deaths. Those numbers are increases of 137 new cases and four new deaths since Tuesday. Since early March, the health department said 395 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,980 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Wednesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,535 total cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,296 cases and 16 deaths, Forsyth County has had 3,850 cases and 40 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,580 cases and 33 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 322 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,568 statewide as of Wednesday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 16 new fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 1,142 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 33 more than Tuesday. It's also the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported to date statewide
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 3.4 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 60,971 since Tuesday. The CDC on Wednesday reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 135,991, a one-day increase of 773 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
