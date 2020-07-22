The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 105,001 as of noon Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 2,140 new infections since Tuesday. There were 25,689 tests completed on Tuesday, with a total of more than 1.49 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Eight percent of tests returned Tuesday were positive, the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
- According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 4,412 cases of COVID-19 and 134 related deaths as of Wednesday’s report. These numbers represent increases of 98 new cases and no new deaths since Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 83 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
- As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 4,112 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 133 deaths. up 145 new cases and no new deaths since Monday. Since early March, the health department said, 427 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,155 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the Triad: As of Wednesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,809 total cases of COVID-19 (109 cases per 10,000 residents) and 40 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,457 cases (87 cases per 10,000 residents) and 16 deaths, Forsyth County has had 4,343 cases (115 cases per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,810 cases (126 cases per 10,000 residents) and 35 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 375 cases (41 cases per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,698 statewide as of Wednesday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 30 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 1,137 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, 42 fewer than Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 3.8 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, the latest data available. The number of cases nationally increased by 57,777 since Monday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 140,630 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 473 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
