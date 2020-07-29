The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data are preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: 117,850 as of noon Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,763 new infections since Tuesday. There were 27,464 tests completed on Wednesday, with a total of 1.69 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Seven percent of tests returned Tuesday were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 4,932 cases of COVID-19 and 140 related deaths as of Wednesday's report. These numbers represent increases of 70 new cases and one new death since Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 92 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 4,837 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 136 deaths. That is an increase of 184 new cases and no new deaths since Monday. Since early March, the health department said, 457 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,541 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the Triad: As of Wednesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 2,066 total cases of COVID-19 (124 per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,578 cases (95 per 10,000 residents) and 16 deaths, Forsyth County has had 4,703 cases (124 per 10,000 residents) and 49 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,961 cases (137 per 10,000 residents) and 35 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 428 cases (47 per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,865 statewide as of Wednesday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 45 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 91% of hospitals reporting, a record 1,291 people were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of COVID-19, 47 more than Monday's initial count, according to the latest state statistics.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 4.28 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 54,448 since Monday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 147,672 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 1,126 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
