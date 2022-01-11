Weekend snow, ice possible for Greensboro and the surrounding area

The Triad could see the season's second snowfall this weekend, forecasters say.

“Right now, the way the models are looking, I’d say there’s better than a 50-50 chance of snow Saturday night and into Sunday,” said Phil Badgett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

A weather system now over the Pacific Ocean is eventually expected to dive south from western Canada. If the center of the system moves along the coast when it reaches North Carolina, snow is likely for Greensboro and the surrounding area, Badgett said. If it tracks 50 miles or so inland, warmer temperatures at high elevations could lead to rain that freezes when it reaches the colder surface, he added.

Still, above-freezing highs forecast for Saturday and Sunday would limit frozen accumulation during the day.

The weather service is predicting that temperatures would fall from the upper 30s on Saturday to near 20 degrees as the system moves through the Triad. The threat of snow continues through Sunday into the night. Highs for Sunday are forecast in the upper 30s with lows around 20 degrees.

About 2 inches of snow has fallen so far in January, according to the weather service.