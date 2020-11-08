Welcome home ceremony held for N.C. National Guard 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team

GREENSBORO — After a year-long mission, the North Carolina Army National Guard’s 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team was welcomed home with a small ceremony at the Koury Convention Center on Saturday.

The gathering was small because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The team deployed in last fall to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield, according to a news release from the North Carolina National Guard. It's mission was to sustain readiness in the region to conduct unified land operations and support partner nations in making the region safer, according to the release.

The 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team has more than 4,200 soldiers assigned to it, of which 2,900 are North Carolinians. The remaining soldiers are guardsmen from South Carolina, West Virginia, and Ohio.

The team has deployed overseas five times since 9/11, according to the release, and this deployment was the third time the entire brigade mobilized with all of its personnel and equipment.