 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome home ceremony held for N.C. National Guard 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team
0 comments

Welcome home ceremony held for N.C. National Guard 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
201107-Z-GM460-0012

North Carolina National Guard Col. Robert Bumgardner Commander of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team presents Assistant Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Allen Boyette the North Carolina state flag during the homecoming ceremony from Operation Spartan Shield at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, November 7, 2020. Operation Spartan Shield is a United States Department of Defense operation in the Middle East, which is in command by United States Central Command, and it includes units from all service branches. 

 Sgt. Wayne Becton/North Carolina National Guard Public Affairs

GREENSBORO — After a year-long mission, the North Carolina Army National Guard’s 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team was welcomed home with a small ceremony at the Koury Convention Center on Saturday.

The gathering was small because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The team deployed in last fall to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield, according to a news release from the North Carolina National Guard. It's mission was to sustain readiness in the region to conduct unified land operations and support partner nations in making the region safer, according to the release.

The 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team has more than 4,200 soldiers assigned to it, of which 2,900 are North Carolinians. The remaining soldiers are guardsmen from South Carolina, West Virginia, and Ohio.

The team has deployed overseas five times since 9/11, according to the release, and this deployment was the third time the entire brigade mobilized with all of its personnel and equipment.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News