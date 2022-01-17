Well, we got through one snowstorm. Now, we wait to see if there's more.

GREENSBORO — Well, we made it. Some of us better than others it seems.

The South was hit hard on Sunday with the first real winter storm of the year, a brutal and bitter blast of cold and wind that predictably knocked out power and coated roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.

And depending on where you lived in the Piedmont Triad, you either felt the full force of it ... or streamed “The Matrix Resurrections.”

As much as 10 inches of snow fell in some areas of North Carolina as the system moved across the southeastern U.S., although it wasn’t long before it felt like a slab of concrete.

On Monday, residents and businesses tried to dig themselves out under a beautiful sun that didn’t shine for nearly long enough. Soon, the wind picked up and the sky turned gray — a forewarning of a bleak week of winter weather to come.

Today’s high will be 40 degrees followed by an almost balmy 47 degrees on Wednesday. But that’s as good as gets. After that, the temperature drops savagely through next week. Just picture “The Day After Tomorrow.”