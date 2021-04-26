'We're not closing': Despite rumors to the contrary, Beef Burger is still around

He said he can't imagine what would happen if Beef Burger closed.

"It's where local people eat," Mills said. "The people there are lined up, sure. But most of them ain't here for lunch. Not really.

"They're here to support Ralph."

And customers weren't the only ones there Monday to support Havis.

When former employees Tabatha Robinson and Tameshia Scott-Frazier saw the rumors on Facebook, they knew Beef Burger was going to flooded with support from loyal customers. So they came to help out.

"I don't know how it got on social media that the owner is dead or that we're closing," said Robinson, who has worked on and off at Beef Burger for 20 years. "But he is alive. He's doing better."

"And we're not closing," she added. "We are thriving. We appreciate all of the support."

Robinson said customers looking to help the restaurant don't need to worry about Beef Burger running out of food, either. Everything is stocked, she said, so "keep it coming."

The parking lot packed with cars and the line out the door reminded Robinson of Beef Burger's glory days. She recalled a shift in which she once served over 2,000 burgers.

"This is what it used to be like for us," she said. "This was everyday."

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

