'We're still down': For the High Point Market, it's been a slow comeback from the pandemic

Manufacturers in countries such as Vietnam have been shut down because of COVID-19 outbreaks and shipping costs have risen dramatically as labor shortages and clogged ports have stalled the arrival of imports to the United States.

"We're still down in the number of exhibitors," Conley said. "COVID has impacted some of the smaller- and medium-sized companies just in terms of their profitability and also in their willingness to come out and do business. We're probably closer to 1,600 companies and usually we're 1,900 to 1,950.

"Once again, that's up from where we were in spring.

"Signs are pointing in the right direction. I think if we're able to get rid of COVID and if we're able to get our supply chain fixed, we'll be fine. Those are two big ifs, though. Nobody really knows exactly how long this supply chain is going to suffer, so we just have to ride the wave and see what happens."

Tom Russell, a home furnishings journalist who is editor-in-chief of Home News Now, an industry trade publication, said "it’s sort of one thing after another."

He explained that retailers are beginning to get interested in new products that manufacturers are offering, but some buyers are still waiting for products they ordered at the last market in June.

