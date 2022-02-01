WFMY's Julie Luck on cancer diagnosis: 'I didn't think it could be me'

GREENSBORO — One of the most trusted names in local journalism went there.
"It was a Saturday," Julie Luck said with that signature laugh. "Yeah, I did."
With a days old medical diagnosis and hours to herself, the longtime WFMY anchor typed the words "colon cancer" into an Internet search engine and ended up throwing herself a pity party.
"It's better to stick to facts," Luck said. "I also had not seen the surgeon yet."
Luck's doctor had found a large polyp after a routine colonoscopy, and sent a piece of it for testing.
It had been her husband, John, who had pushed her to get one. While experts have long recommended getting a colonoscopy at age 50, new guidelines set just last year had lowered the age to 45 for most people without a family history.
Luck had just turned 50.
"I don't have any family history and being in a high-risk category would include being a smoker or not exercising or being overweight and I don't fall in these categories," Luck recalled. "I'm showing zero symptoms. I'm feeling absolutely fine."
But the sample was indeed cancerous.
"I didn't think," Luck said, "it could be me."
****
For most people getting news like that, what would follow are intensively private moments and at least time to get more comfortable with even saying the word cancer.
The hugs and tears with her husband was followed by a call to Luck's mom, some 3,000 miles away. But she also called Kim Ballard, WFMY's news director and one of Luck's closest friends.
"We cried, then we laughed, we got mad, we laughed, we cried," she said.
But if you are someone invited into a significant portion of the Triad's homes on a daily basis, you think about your audience, too.
"I wasn't sure, at first, what I was going to share," Luck said of viewers. "But they are like family."
And she's been welcomed into local living rooms for a long time. Luck had come to Greensboro as an evening news anchor at WGHP in 2005, before getting an offer and moving to WFMY in 2013.
Along the way, she had stops in four markets including Myrtle Beach, Portland and San Francisco.
A California native and cheerleader since junior high, Luck hadn't taken the conventional route into journalism.
"I was always jealous of people who knew their major going into college," said Luck, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California at Berkeley.
It was when she went to a TV station with her then-boyfriend, who had been drafted into the NFL and was being interviewed, that she was smitten with the workings of a newsroom. She got an internship and was hired for a behind-the-scenes position while cheering for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors in her off-time.
She would later go back to school to earn a master's degree in journalism from Emerson College.
Eventually, San Francisco was left behind for Greensboro.
She's been a part of various downtown Christmas Parades, co-hosted a fundraising telethon for the International Civil Rights Center & Museum and collected regional television Emmy nominations along the way.
"This really is my home," Luck said.
****
She was thinking about that after she received her diagnosis. The way viewers call across a crowd to say hello. How they share intimate details of their lives with her.
When she called Ballard, the news director who became a good friend, Luck was begged to take time off right away. As much as she needed.
Larry Audas, the station's president and general manager, would later tell her the same thing.
Luck needed the next few days off for blood work and medical appointments, but she would return to work. "Going to work made me feel normal, and at that point I wanted to feel normal."
When co-workers asked if everything was OK because they noticed her absence, she said she was feeling fine and turned the conversation to how they were doing.
She told Ballard that she wanted to be the one to share her diagnosis with co-workers — and viewers.
"Whenever I do stories, it's always about the other person and their journey and their voices," Luck said. "So I found myself in a strange position."
At first she thought about being vague. That she was dealing with health issues, needed time off and would be back on a "so and so" day.
"But as the days progressed, I realized that I needed to be more open," explained Luck, her voice quavering. "I realized that perhaps my story could encourage other people to get their screening."
****
But she had to get through the daily editorial meeting last Tuesday, eight days ago, when the staff shares story ideas and what they're working on. Julie would be first.
"One of the first things I said was I'm not going to bury the lead," Luck recalled. "I said, 'I have cancer' and I heard someone gasp. I knew it was not what anyone was expecting to hear."
Afterward, the response was emotional. So many hugs. So many tears. So many "you've got this" moments.
Ballard had asked another member of the news team to be prepared to take over if Luck couldn't get through what she wanted to say to viewers. It had just been a few days earlier that she got the news herself.
"I don't know what was harder — telling the staff or going on air with the announcement," Luck said. "I think it was equal."
****
Everything was happening so fast at that point.
After the sample of the polyp was sent off, her doctor gave her the results.
Eventually, she and her husband were sitting in front of a surgeon.
The polyp was cancerous, but had not spread to other organs.
"It was caught early," Luck said.
Her surgeon wouldn't know what damage the polyp had caused until it was removed.
"I think there's just something knowing there's something growing in your gut," Luck said of moving quickly. "All I want is for it be removed. "
But Luck has to laugh.
"So the doctor came back into the room and said, 'We have a cancellation for Friday' — and it's honestly, be careful what you wish for," Luck said.
She had this news as she talked to co-workers, and as she prepared to share it with viewers.
After having told her co-workers, she looked right in front of the camera at the end of the news show and said she was taking a medical leave for surgery and recovery.
"I am going to fight this," she said before signing off, "and see you soon."
The response on social media was immediate — and moving. More than 10,000 people responded to Luck's social media accounts in the 48 hours following the announcement.
"From the little girl who asked you to curl your hair and the next day you did on air, " Daylin Rebecca Collins wrote. "I’m praying for your healing!"
Debbie Moore-Rodriguez said: "Julie, I met you several years ago at the Wyndham. You are a beautiful woman inside and out! I will be praying for you and I hope to see you again soon!"
Seeing those messages helped Luck the day before the surgery.
"It's helpful to me and I don't feel so alone," Luck said. "It's also so inspirational to hear other people's success stories. If I could help save a life or just encourage people to pay attention to their health, isn't that tremendous?"
She asked people for the gift of a prayer, but said she'd appreciate those who have been waiting, and others who are 45, to go ahead and get a colonoscopy.
Many have gifted her that.
"I've had so many people reaching out to me saying, 'I just scheduled mine,'" Luck said.
One of them was her boss.
"I am extremely good at taking care of my husband and children, but I am not so good at taking care of myself," admitted Ballard, 53. "I have scheduled a mammogram and my first colonoscopy because of Julie Luck."
****
On Sunday, the day after surgery, Luck posted this on social media:
Good morning, friends. I’m back home after undergoing colon cancer surgery. The surgeon said the procedure went well with no complications. In fact, the doctor said he’s never discharged a patient one day after this type of surgery. I’m the first. I believe all of your prayers helped make this possible. Thank you for your love and support.
