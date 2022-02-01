WFMY's Julie Luck on cancer diagnosis: 'I didn't think it could be me'

The polyp was cancerous, but had not spread to other organs.

"It was caught early," Luck said.

Her surgeon wouldn't know what damage the polyp had caused until it was removed.

"I think there's just something knowing there's something growing in your gut," Luck said of moving quickly. "All I want is for it be removed. "

But Luck has to laugh.

"So the doctor came back into the room and said, 'We have a cancellation for Friday' — and it's honestly, be careful what you wish for," Luck said.

She had this news as she talked to co-workers, and as she prepared to share it with viewers.

After having told her co-workers, she looked right in front of the camera at the end of the news show and said she was taking a medical leave for surgery and recovery.

"I am going to fight this," she said before signing off, "and see you soon."

The response on social media was immediate — and moving. More than 10,000 people responded to Luck's social media accounts in the 48 hours following the announcement.