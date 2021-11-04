What redistricting plan will Guilford commissioners pick? We'll know tonight.

GREENSBORO — For county commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston, redistricting is all about the nuances — countless nuances.
As the man who has taken on the job of creating an acceptable map for the eight districts where the Guilford County Board of Commissioners are elected, Alston said he has been working “morning, noon and night” to talk with commissioners, members of the Guilford County Board of Education and a variety of state legislators who could all be affected by his proposal.
Redistricting comes around every 10 years when new data from the U.S. Census Bureau is released and the county learns whether its populations have shifted in ways that make it imbalanced for elections.
If any of the county’s districts deviate by a spread of more than 10 percentage points in population, the county must draw new districts. Guilford County elects eight of its commissioners from districts and one for an at-large position.
New census figures show that District 4 in the eastern part of the county has grown so much, it is now 14% above the ideal population with more than 77,000 people.
By comparison, District 5 is now 5% below the ideal population figure.
In October, the county asked residents for suggestions on new districts. Four maps were submitted by two individuals, Alston said, but he hasn’t paid attention to those as closely as the one he’s been fine-tuning.
Alston finished his proposal on Wednesday.
Tonight, the commissioners will vote on a map and submit it to the State Board of Elections on Nov. 18.
One influential state legislator believes they’ve reached a fair and workable compromise. Guilford County Republican Rep. Jon Hardister, the House majority whip, said he has been closely involved in the process with Alston, a Democrat, who called him for support.
“I think it was a productive process — both sides had input,” Hardister said late Wednesday. “To his credit, Skip wanted to involve both sides. This was really a compromise between the local elected officials. I suggested that he reach out to the Republicans and they reached out to him and sounds like they got it worked out.”
County Attorney Mark Payne, who is helping to guide the commissioners in the remapping, said the process has been as transparent as possible with proposals posted online for residents to review. His primary role is to make sure the commissioners come up with a balanced proposal that, in the end, avoids legal or legislative challenges.
“You tell them where the roadblocks are, where the potholes are,” Payne said. “Because, frankly, no matter what gets selected, somebody’s going to challenge it.”
Alston won’t make firm predictions, but he has had conversations with the six Democrats and two Republicans on the board and feels that when they get together for tonight’s meeting at 5:30 p.m., most of the issues will be solved.
The meeting includes a public hearing before the vote.
“The law doesn’t require us to have a public hearing on the redistricting, but we chose to do that,” Alston said.
Alston said he spent three hours with county staff members learning how to operate the mapping software so he could create his own proposal. As a result, he was able to pinpoint nearly 40 precincts countywide where populations could be rebalanced and moved to recreate districts.
In addition to the overall population requirements, districts must be contiguous and have relative parity of party representation. In other words, they must be “competitive.”
However, that definition differs depending on your political party of choice.
Alston has also made a considerable effort to work with the Guilford County Board of Education. That’s because the school board can choose to have their voting districts mirror whatever map the commissioners ultimately choose — which is the case now — or draw their own.
Thing is, Alston said he wasn’t thinking about that when he created an early version of his map.
That left school board member Linda Welborn without a seat in District 4 because the precinct where she resides was moved by Alston. Likewise, board member Anita Sharpe was moved from one district to another.
Both called Alston to request that he redraw the map to return them to their districts.
“So I was able to go to the map and put them back in,” he said.
But he wasn’t able to return a couple of precincts to District 4 that Welborn had also requested.
“I said, well, you know that you all can, again, draw your own maps. And if it means that much to you as a school board member, I suggest that you might want to do that,” Alston said.
Alston is also keeping an eye toward the people who may not like the county’s map — the General Assembly. So that’s why he contacted Hardister, who had also requested that Welborn be returned to her district.
“I want to do something where everybody’s in agreement. I don’t want Raleigh to have to draw our maps,” Alston said.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.