What redistricting plan will Guilford commissioners pick? We'll know tonight.

GREENSBORO — For county commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston, redistricting is all about the nuances — countless nuances.

As the man who has taken on the job of creating an acceptable map for the eight districts where the Guilford County Board of Commissioners are elected, Alston said he has been working “morning, noon and night” to talk with commissioners, members of the Guilford County Board of Education and a variety of state legislators who could all be affected by his proposal.

Redistricting comes around every 10 years when new data from the U.S. Census Bureau is released and the county learns whether its populations have shifted in ways that make it imbalanced for elections.

If any of the county’s districts deviate by a spread of more than 10 percentage points in population, the county must draw new districts. Guilford County elects eight of its commissioners from districts and one for an at-large position.

New census figures show that District 4 in the eastern part of the county has grown so much, it is now 14% above the ideal population with more than 77,000 people.

By comparison, District 5 is now 5% below the ideal population figure.