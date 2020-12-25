 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's closed for the Christmas holiday?
0 comments

What's closed for the Christmas holiday?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Federal offices: Closed today 

State offices: Closed today and Monday

Greensboro city offices: Closed today and Monday

High Point city offices: Closed today

County offices: Closed today

ABC stores: Closed today

Schools: Closed through Jan. 5

Greensboro Transit: No GTA or SCAT service today. HEAT is closed and resumes service Jan. 17.

High Point Transit: No service today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection today. Thursday’s collection was on Wednesday and today’s collection was on Thursday.

High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News