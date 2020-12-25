What's closed for the Christmas holiday?

Federal offices: Closed today
State offices: Closed today and Monday
Greensboro city offices: Closed today and Monday
High Point city offices: Closed today
County offices: Closed today
ABC stores: Closed today
Schools: Closed through Jan. 5
Greensboro Transit: No GTA or SCAT service today. HEAT is closed and resumes service Jan. 17.
High Point Transit: No service today.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection today. Thursday’s collection was on Wednesday and today’s collection was on Thursday.
High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.