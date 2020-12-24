What's closed for the Christmas holiday?

Federal offices: Closed today and Friday
State offices: Closed Thursday, Friday and Monday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Thursday, Friday and Monday
High Point city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday
County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday
ABC stores: Closed Friday
Schools: Closed through Jan. 5
Greensboro Transit: Hourly service ending at 6 p.m. on Thursday. No GTA or SCAT service on Friday. HEAT is closed and resumes service Jan. 17.
High Point Transit: No service on Friday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection on Friday. Thursday’s collection was on Wednesday and Friday’s collection is on Thursday.
High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.