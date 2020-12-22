 Skip to main content
What's closed for the Christmas holiday?
Federal offices: Closed Friday

State offices: Closed Friday and Monday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Friday and Monday

High Point city offices: Closed Friday

County offices: Closed Friday

ABC stores: Closed Friday

Schools: Closed through Jan. 5

Greensboro Transit: No GTA or SCAT service on Friday. HEAT is closed and resumes service Jan. 17.

High Point Transit: No service on Friday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection on Friday. Thursday’s collection was on Wednesday and Friday’s collection was on Thursday.

High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

