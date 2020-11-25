What's closed for the Thanksgiving holiday?

Federal offices: Closed Thursday
State offices: Closed Thursday and Friday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday
High Point city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday
County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday
ABC stores: Closed Thursday
Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday
Greensboro Transit: No GTA or SCAT service on Thursday. On Friday, GTA and SCAT will both run on a Saturday schedule. No HEAT service today through Sunday.
High Point Transit: No service on Thursday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: Thursday's collections will take place today. Friday's collection occurs as usual.
High Point: Thursday's collections will take place Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!