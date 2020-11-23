 Skip to main content
What's closed for the Thanksgiving holiday?
Federal offices: Closed Thursday

State offices: Closed Thursday and Friday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday

High Point city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday

County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday

ABC stores: Closed Thursday

Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday

Greensboro Transit: No GTA or SCAT service on Thursday. On Friday, GTA and SCAT will both run on a Saturday schedule. No HEAT service Wednesday through Sunday.

High Point Transit: No service on Thursday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: Thursday's collections will take place on Wednesday. Friday's collection occurs as usual.

High Point: Thursday's collections will take place Friday.

