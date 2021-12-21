When in roam: In 'Greensboro Social District,' you can walk around, drink in hand

The Social District rules apply between noon and 9 p.m.

Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who voted against the measure, suggested that Center City Park was excluded from the district because it’s frequented by homeless people.

However, Assistant City Manager Trey Davis explained the restaurants that surround LeBauer were the reason for that park’s inclusion.

Hightower wasn’t so sure drinks that may be discarded in the trash at Center City Park wouldn’t be consumed by the homeless.

“People are aimlessly going places,” Hightower said. “I don’t think people who are buying a drink are going to be given a map. That is where I see some potential for a disaster.”

Councilwoman Goldie Wells, who also opposed the ordinance, worries about what effect the ability to consume alcohol in public will have on crime.

“We’ve had so many incidences of crime or things that aren’t good at these restaurants and they look back and they say the people are inebriated and out of sorts,” Wells said. “I don’t know about people walking up and down the street with drinks.”