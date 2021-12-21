When in roam: In 'Greensboro Social District,' you can walk around, drink in hand

GREENSBORO — The City Council wants to make it easier for people to socialize — and consume alcohol outside — in a clearly-defined part of downtown.
So in a 7-2 vote on Tuesday, council approved a new ordinance creating the “Downtown Greensboro Social District.”
In essence, the ordinance allows people to carry open cups of wine, beer or mixed drinks bought from a bar or restaurant into the streets and sidewalks of downtown.
The area includes much of the area encompassed by Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s Business Improvement District where businesses pay a small tax in exchange for economic-development support.
The district — which takes effect on March 1, 2022 — runs from an area roughly starting at First National Bank Field on the north end of downtown and ends heading south at Gate City Boulevard. Center City Park is not in the district, but LeBauer Park will be included. The city will mark the area with signs.
The ordinance offers a very strict definition of the amount of alcoholic beverage a person can carry and how cups must be identified.
For safety, containers must not be made of glass and will identify the business that sold the drink.
The Social District rules apply between noon and 9 p.m.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who voted against the measure, suggested that Center City Park was excluded from the district because it’s frequented by homeless people.
However, Assistant City Manager Trey Davis explained the restaurants that surround LeBauer were the reason for that park’s inclusion.
Hightower wasn’t so sure drinks that may be discarded in the trash at Center City Park wouldn’t be consumed by the homeless.
“People are aimlessly going places,” Hightower said. “I don’t think people who are buying a drink are going to be given a map. That is where I see some potential for a disaster.”
Councilwoman Goldie Wells, who also opposed the ordinance, worries about what effect the ability to consume alcohol in public will have on crime.
“We’ve had so many incidences of crime or things that aren’t good at these restaurants and they look back and they say the people are inebriated and out of sorts,” Wells said. “I don’t know about people walking up and down the street with drinks.”
In a related matter, council also approved a resolution allowing the city to create a safety review board that will help evaluate violent incidents at restaurants, clubs and bars. The review board would convene after a violent incident to discuss what happened and next steps.
The board and city staff could make recommendations about enforcement that would include options ranging from requiring the bar or restaurant to hire security guards to those establishments maintaining a roster of patrons who are allowed admission.
Councilman Justin Outling, the lone member who voted against the measure, raised questions about the proposal. He said it unfairly singles out restaurants, clubs and bars when crime is also frequent at gas stations and convenience stores.
“It is reactive after violent crime has occurred,” he said.
