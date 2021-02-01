When the pandemic threatened to sink downtown Greensboro, this group kept it afloat

GREENSBORO — In early 2020, Zack Matheny's year was shaping up to be a blockbuster like no other.

The city was about to open the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, with expectations of thousands of visitors coming in for a packed schedule of musical and Broadway events.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers were gearing up.

Downtown was hopping.

It was a good time to be the CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc.

But that would change.

On March 12, a week before the venue was scheduled to open, DGI was holding an outdoor watch party at the Tanger Center for the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament being played at the Greensboro Coliseum.

At 12:02 p.m., Matheny said, "the world came to a sudden halt."

The ACC canceled the tournament because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Less than a month later," Matheny said, "I lost my wife to pancreatic cancer. It was a heck of a month."

As Matheny and the city were grieving so much loss, he grew determined to make a difference for as many people as he could within the power of his economic development group.