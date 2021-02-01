When the pandemic threatened to sink downtown Greensboro, this group kept it afloat

GREENSBORO — In early 2020, Zack Matheny's year was shaping up to be a blockbuster like no other.
The city was about to open the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, with expectations of thousands of visitors coming in for a packed schedule of musical and Broadway events.
The Greensboro Grasshoppers were gearing up.
Downtown was hopping.
It was a good time to be the CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc.
But that would change.
On March 12, a week before the venue was scheduled to open, DGI was holding an outdoor watch party at the Tanger Center for the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament being played at the Greensboro Coliseum.
At 12:02 p.m., Matheny said, "the world came to a sudden halt."
The ACC canceled the tournament because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Less than a month later," Matheny said, "I lost my wife to pancreatic cancer. It was a heck of a month."
As Matheny and the city were grieving so much loss, he grew determined to make a difference for as many people as he could within the power of his economic development group.
By May, Matheny was asking his team what they could do to help downtown retailers and restaurants, which were feeling the effects of a statewide quarantine that ground many businesses to a halt.
Their solutions were novel.
The first program was to provide 100 meals a day for frontline workers administering COVID-19 tests. For 34 days, DGI raised money, bought meals from downtown restaurants and took 3,400 of them to workers.
Each day, a different restaurant would be featured.
"We were writing checks to the restaurants for around $1,800 to $2,000," said Matheny, including a 20% tip.
The program raised about $60,000 through a GoFundMe account, grants and the kindness of individuals.
"We called family and friends and said, 'We've got to help these businesses,'" Matheny said.
Wes Wheeler, the owner of Undercurrent Restaurant, was one of those business owners who benefitted from the program called "Feeding the Frontlines."
"It gave my staff something to really feel good about," Wheeler recalled. "I love a win-win. That is exactly what that was for everybody. Just being a small part of being able to feed them and give them a good lunch — that felt good and meant a lot to us."
DGI also organized the Retail Revitalization Grant program — with the United Way and the Greensboro Merchants Association as partners — that pumped $115,000 into small businesses through 75 grants of $1,500 each.
"They could use the money however they needed," Matheny said.
A couple of months ago, DGI mounted another program that, this time, got food into the hands of the hungry and gave a second boost to downtown restaurants.
A 12-day program to provide 250 meals a day to clients at the Greensboro Urban Ministry was expanded to cover 25 days in December.
"They had a pipe burst and so they needed some help and we were able to provide that help and provide business to our restaurants," Matheny explained.
DGI provided $10 per meal to a given restaurant each day with a 20% tip for workers and "the clients of Greensboro Urban Ministry got to experience all kinds of tastes downtown Greensboro had to offer."
Retailers found they needed DGI's help, too.
John Martin's skateboard business, Stolen Skate Shop, had barely been open a year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit North Carolina.
His business plan also didn't include demonstrations and violence sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
His landlord took care of some of the damage. Still, he needed a lifeline through all the disruptions and says DGI has helped.
Martin said he's just happy there's a group looking out for small businesses downtown.
"We've had our struggles between May getting looted, through the entire pandemic and the supply-chain getting screwed up," Martin said.
The store reduced its hours, but had loyal customers who wanted to buy products through curbside pickup and other channels.
"For awhile, we were only taking orders through Instagram," Martin explained. "I'd sit in the shop and take pictures of everything for everybody."
These days, with the pandemic passing the one-year mark, Matheny is planning to celebrate the workers who are administering the all-important vaccine that helps fight the coronavirus.
"I sure hope they do," Wheeler said, "because it's a wonderful thing."
