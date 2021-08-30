Who gets to be on the group overseeing Greensboro's redistricting? It's complicated.

GREENSBORO — After some delays, the City Council expects to take on the laborious and potentially controversial task of redrawing its five districts this fall and is ready to appoint a committee to oversee the work.

That group — named the Citizens' Redistricting Committee — would meet between now and November. Council is expected to sign off Tuesday on a plan to appoint seven people to that group, whose formation hasn't been without angst from different spectrums across the city.

Who gets appointed — and why — has become the subject of speculation and debate.

At issue is whether organizations chosen for the committee would create the right balance of racial, economic and civic interests to fairly redraw district boundaries.

City planners are still processing data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which will determine whether districts are out of balance with each other. The city was forced to postpone its regular November election because that data was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Council would be required to redraw districts if population numbers are out-of-balance by a certain percentage based on the new data and would certainly be guided by the advice of the Citizens' Redistricting Committee.