Who killed Asia and Ashton? And why? Seven years later, answers are elusive.

GREENSBORO — The last turn onto Thurston Avenue would have been short.

The dead end road, near an industrial park and undeveloped area just off South Buffalo Creek, was dark and otherwise quiet. Especially at night.

How did 22-year-old Asia Brown and 2-year-old son Ashton end up in the trunk of her 2005 Buick LaCrosse? And why?

Investigators have more questions than answers seven years later.

“There’s no new information,” said Ron Glenn, a Greensboro police spokesman.

Mother and son’s bodies were later found so badly burned in the car she had just purchased, that the coroner’s office, having done thousands and thousands of autopsies, couldn’t tell if they were alive or dead when the car was set on fire. “Homicidal violence of undetermined means” is what is written as the cause of death on the N.C. Medical Examiner’s autopsy reports.

Police think somebody must know what happened to Brown and Ashton, the child who loved everything Mickey Mouse. Or they may know who did it.

The Crime Stoppers reward, which can be claimed anonymously, has just been raised to $15,000.