Who knew Styrofoam could be recycled? This Greensboro company does.
GREENSBORO — As Triad Foam Recycling celebrates one year as the city's first foam recycling site, the community is invited to attend an educational event on Saturday. 

In November 2020, a foam densifer — a machine that condenses foam into bricks that can be sold to manufacturers and transformed into new products — made its Greensboro debut.

Since No. 6 polystyrene — more commonly known as Styrofoam — breaks down into plastic and can't be traditionally recycled, it's frequently dumped into landfills despite its ability to be turned into other products.

That's not what happens to Styrofoam at Triad Foam Recycling. The densified foam is then sent to a manufacturer in New Jersey, which uses it to make picture frames and molding. 

Nancy Abrams, a member of the Greensboro Foam Recycling Partnership steering committee, said examples of the frames and moldings will be on site Saturday for residents to view while the densifer, known to the Triad recycling community as "Poly," will be doing its thing.

Over the past year, the machine's been hard at work, densifying an estimated 27,000 pounds of Styrofoam.

Those looking to recycle their Styrofoam — egg cartons, beverage cups, to-go containers, packaging foam and coolers — can visit Triad Foam Recycling on Saturday.

"We plan to have volunteers on site to answer questions, distribute information on what foam items we can take and what we can't take," Abrams said. 

