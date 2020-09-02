DURHAM — As COVID-19 cases soared into the hundreds at UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University this fall when students returned to campus, Duke University seems to have things under control — for now.
The university has reported 46 cases — a 0.3% positivity rate — this semester after conducting more than 17,000 tests of students and employees since Aug. 2, the university reported Monday. There are only 15 active COVID-19 cases among Duke's student, faculty and staff population.
Meanwhile, UNC has reported more than 900 coronavirus cases and N.C. State has reported more than 800 cases among students and employees since classes began on Aug. 10. Both of those universities started the semester a week earlier than Duke, but quickly shifted in-person classes online and told students to move out of dorms.
Duke's robust testing strategy, student behavior and limiting campus housing and facilities are critical pieces of its success in mitigating the spread of the virus on campus.
Other universities have seen clusters of COVID-19 cases in campus dorms and fraternity and sorority houses. But Duke has had "the advantage of not having to deal with that," said Mike Schoenfeld, Duke's vice resident of public affairs.
"We don't have large, unsupervised fraternity and sorority houses," he said. "It's clearly been a challenge and problem for other universities around the country."
There's also a bit of luck and serendipity, Schoenfeld said.
"All of this could change quickly," he said. "Our feeling has been very much like a tournament: survive and advance. And that's what we're going to keep doing."
• • •
Duke deployed four COVID-19 testing strategies in its efforts to welcome students, faculty and staff back to its Durham campus this fall.
The university asked students to self-quarantine for 14 days and to get tested for coronavirus before coming to campus. Students were told to stay home if they tested positive.
Every undergraduate student was tested before moving into the dorms and graduate students were also tested before classes started.
Duke also tested people with symptoms and utilized contact tracing to identify individuals who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Duke students and employees typically get their tests results back in 24 hours, which is also an important aspect of the plan.
"A test is a snapshot, it's not a predictor," Schoenfeld said. "If that snapshot is 10 days old by the time you get it, it's probably not worth much."
For pool testing, students, faculty and staff go to a testing site on campus and stick a swab up their noses to get a sample.
Gareth Kelleher, a freshman, said it takes about two minutes to do the test and that the multiple locations on campus are easy to walk to.
"I wouldn't mind getting tested one or two more times a week just to make sure we're keeping a better handle on an outbreak," he said.
Students register the testing kit under your name in an app and "if they don't call you, you're good," Kelleher said.
Duke researchers explained that a sample is combined with four other samples to be tested. Those five samples are screened in a single test, which allows for more tests while saving time and resources, including supplies.
Duke has screened more than 8,000 samples for these and plans to do another 7,000 this week.
If a pooled test comes back positive, each student or individual in that sample will be tested individually. That way Duke can quickly identify who has COVID-19 and isolate the student and provide medical attention, as necessary.
This method helps the university understand where the virus is on campus and how it's being spread, for example in a particular residence hall or class. That could help identify potential hotspots.
While dozens of Duke's faculty, researchers and staff are part of this effort, the work is done almost entirely by robots.
The automated platform can process up to 120 samples in less than 15 minutes, which means they can easily test the entire student body.
• • •
Unlike Duke, UNC System schools did not conduct mass testing before fall the semester began, even as faculty from several universities petitioned for it.
Throughout the summer, UNC-CH health experts said mass testing would not be productive and could create a false sense of security that could lead to further spread of the virus as individuals might stop taking the proper precautions.
N.C. State also determined that mass testing students "could not be completed at anywhere near the level to be meaningful, effective or realistic" based on the large campus population.
N.C. State is the largest student body population in the system with more than 36,000 students, and UNC-CH is second with more than 29,000 students. Duke's student body is about 17,000 students.
As a private institution, Duke can also make its own decisions, implement them quickly and pivot quickly.
"It's smaller than UNC and N.C. State for sure, but it's not tiny," Schoenfeld said.
In addition to mass testing, Duke also restricted campus housing to first-year and sophomore students. Other universities had reduced housing capacity this semester, but that was largely due to students canceling their housing contracts.
That decision to reduce the amount of students on campus was not without controversy at the time and will have a significant financial impact, but clearly it was the right thing to do, Schoenfeld said.
About two-thirds of classes are taken remotely at Duke, though every course is offered online, and faculty were given the choice of where and how they wanted to teach this fall.
Like other universities, Duke is limiting use of campus facilities and enforcing mask wearing and social distancing.
Schoenfeld said they've received reports of violations and taken action when there is misconduct, but generally students have been in compliance with the rules.
"Everyone is wearing a mask out in public and there's really no talk of big parties," Duke freshman Pilar Kelly said. "There was at the beginning, but that very quickly got shamed. People look down on others who are flagrantly breaking the rules."
But despite the rules, she's grateful to be on campus. It's really all she knows.
"It would've been disappointing to have my first semester be at home," Kelly said. "Even if I do end up getting sent home, I have a little taste of setting up my dorm and the exciting parts of college I got to experience."
