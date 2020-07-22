SHALLOTTE — A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of a woman whose body was found at a hotel.
The Shallotte Police Department charged Michael Todd Hill, 52, of Leland, with murder after the body of 23-year-old Keonna Graham was found Monday in a hotel room in the Brunwick County town, according to news outlets.
Authorities did not immediately release additional details about the woman’s slaying.
Graham worked as a correctional officer at a prison in Burgaw, according to a cousin, Antionette Lee. Before that, Graham had a job working with mentally disabled people at a rehabilitation center, Lee said.
“She did all of this like it was second nature to her,” said Lee, who described her cousin as a generous, loving and adventurous woman who enjoyed hiking and bicycle rides.
Graham is survived by her mother, Latrinda Graham, and a 10-year-old sister, Zoey. Lee said Graham and her younger sister had an “unbreakable bond.”
“We are hurting. We are in pain,” Lee said. “Our family is devastated.”
Hill won $10 million from an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket in August 2017.
Hill was arrested Tuesday in Southport. He was ordered held without bond at a Brunswick County jail after his initial court appearance.
