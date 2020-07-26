covid_image (copy)
A positive COVID-19 test for an employee at Bolton Pool has resulted in the closing of the Winston-Salem facility through Monday.

The city said in a news release that the employee was notified Saturday of the positive test result.

The pool is closed for additional deep cleaning until Tuesday.

"The employee last worked at the pool on Wednesday and did not work directly with the public," according to the city.

"All staff members who worked with the individual who tested positive followed protocol during their shift, (including) appropriately wearing a mask, washing hands, sanitizing and maintaining social distance."

City pools at Kimberley Park, Parkland and Polo remain open, as well as splash pads that are open. For hours and locations, go to www.WePLAY.ws.

