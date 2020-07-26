The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting incident Sunday night at the Salem Gardens apartments complex in which a victim received multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said the shooting occurred at 7:10 p.m. at 1 Salem Gardens Drive.
According to the police report, Tyrese Murphy, of East 23rd Street, was involved in a fight in the complex's parking lot.
While Murphy and an unidentified person were fighting, police said multiple unidentified bystanders began shooting at the victim.
Before police arrived at the scene, the suspects had fled the area and Murphy had been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Murphy's injuries are considered serious, and he is listed in stable, but critical condition.
Police request that anyone with additional information regarding the incident contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 or at “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
