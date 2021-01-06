Winter Wonderlights at Greensboro Science Center: Big in 2020, even better in 2021

It now owns 70% of the lights. The rest were rentals.

GES Events will arrive next week to take down the lights. The science center will store the lights it owns in its Great Hall.

Planning already is underway for Winter Wonderlights 2021. It will double in size and intensity as it expands to encompass Revolution Ridge.

In theory, next year's event will require a smaller investment and therefore result in some profit, Dobrogosz said.

"This year was all about getting back our investment," he said. "Moving forward, each year should result in some degree of profit since we are purchasing lights as we go along."

"Most importantly," he added, "by owning so many of the lights over time, each year we can make a smaller investment in new lights to keep things new, fresh, different and dynamic."

The center is already planning designs with GES Events.

Assuming that COVID-19 is less of an issue, it will look at more inside options.

GES Events will focus on the new elevated boardwalk in the expansion, the pond, the new community plaza and the trail loop that will connect to the tiger exhibit, Dobrogosz said.