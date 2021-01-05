Winter Wonderlights at Greensboro Science Center: Big this year, even better next year

GREENSBORO — The Winter Wonderlights have dimmed for the season at the Greensboro Science Center.
But the holiday light display will be back in November for Season 2, with double the size and the dazzle.
The science center plans an annual event that will expand each year.
When the first Winter Wonderlights wrapped up Sunday night, more than 64,000 tickets had been sold during its two-month run, said Glenn Dobrogosz, chief executive officer of the science center at 4301 Lawndale Drive.
Visitors came from more than 80 of the state's 100 counties.
"I have never received more thank-yous, seen more smiles or witnessed more tears of joy in my life," Dobrogosz said. "It was truly special."
He called it "a huge success against so many odds," particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The November opening had been planned for more than two years.
It was part of a larger vision to shine a spotlight on the marketing, brand and economic development power of science and tourism in the Triad, the science center said in a news release.
Winter Wonderlights would become a prelude to the May 2021 opening of 11-acre Revolution Ridge. The science center's largest outdoor expansion to date will develop all 25 acres of its site.
When the reality of COVID-19 became evident in early 2020, the science center considered pivoting the event to "Summer" Wonderlights in 2021, or canceling it until winter 2021.
Instead, its team partnered with lighting designers from GES Events. They created 12 "experience zones" of colorful lights. GES worked outside; science center staff created inside attractions.
The Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau became the inaugural sponsor.
Outdoor experiences featured a walk through the Ice Age and a forest of light. The center turned its indoor Omnisphere Theater into a giant snow globe filled with projected snow and penguins singing songs.
The center had planned for its Great Hall to become a Santa Land with lights and experiences. But with COVID-19, it moved Santa outside behind plexiglass.
Winter Wonderlights enforced COVID-19 precautions — face coverings, social distancing and hand-washing. It provided a safe and much-needed outdoor experience for families during a difficult holiday season, Dobrogosz said.
As for the number of lights, Dobrogosz said, light shows don't really calculate based on bulbs anymore. Many of the lights were huge LED full-spectrum lights uplighting trees and forests.
The center and sponsors invested $1.6 million in GES designs, lights, installation and marketing.
It now owns 70% of the lights. The rest were rentals.
GES Events will arrive next week to take down the lights. The science center will store the lights it owns in its Great Hall.
Planning already is underway for Winter Wonderlights 2021. It will double in size and intensity as it expands to encompass Revolution Ridge.
In theory, next year's event will require a smaller investment and therefore result in some profit, Dobrogosz said.
"This year was all about getting back our investment," he said. "Moving forward, each year should result in some degree of profit since we are purchasing lights as we go along."
"Most importantly," he added, "by owning so many of the lights over time, each year we can make a smaller investment in new lights to keep things new, fresh, different and dynamic."
The center is already planning designs with GES Events.
Assuming that COVID-19 is less of an issue, it will look at more inside options.
GES Events will focus on the new elevated boardwalk in the expansion, the pond, the new community plaza and the trail loop that will connect to the tiger exhibit, Dobrogosz said.
The center also has some lighting bells and whistles built into its zoo expansion. One will premiere at Winter Wonderlights 2.0.
This year, look for more than Revolution Ridge and Winter Wonderlights at the center.
"In 2021, the GSC will fully complete its 2006 Science City USA master plan, launch its all-new strategic vision — entitled 2020-2030 Gateway Project, and set sights on visitation exceeding 700,000 guest per year," Dobrogosz said in the news release. "I am so happy all of this is happening in Greensboro."
