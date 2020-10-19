With hospitalizations spiking at Cone, doctors wonder about 'pandemic fatigue'

"I feel like the state may be in the midst of some pandemic fatigue, where folks are not wearing their masks in public," Snider said.

Also, residents showing up at Cone Health test sites have also doubled in just the past few weeks to between 800 and 1,000. Healthcare officials wonder if that's a result of people having second thoughts about having taken part in a social activity.

"I feel that we have never had to have so much restriction in our community and I think folks may feel that right now it's worth the risk," Snider said. "However, we know that can be very risky and there have been so many outbreaks associated with these types of outings."

According to Snider, just because you feel fine doesn't necessarily mean you're aren't contagious.

"You can be very contagious and have no symptoms, and that's the scary part," Snider said. "You think you are fine and not putting anyone else at risk, but you are."

And that can lead to infecting others — and possibly killing them as well.

Consider this: If there are 30 people in an enclosed area, there's a 30% chance of being infected with COVID-19 for anyone not wearing a mask, Snider said.