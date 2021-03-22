Wolf bites employee at NC wildlife center where lion killed intern in 2018

BURLINGTON — A wolf bit a worker this weekend at the same North Carolina wildlife center where a lion killed an intern in 2018.
An employee at The Animal Park at the Conservators Center, previously known as just the Conservators Center, was "socializing" a wolf Saturday when she was bitten multiple times, according to the Caswell County Sheriff's Office.
The employee received bites on her upper arms and right leg and was taken to UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus with injuries that were not life-threatening, said Greg Ingram, public information officer for the sheriff's office.
The wolf did not escape its enclosure, he said. There were no other reported injuries.
The center released a statement on its website, animalparknc.org, saying one of the site's professionally-trained, full-time animal keepers was performing routine activities with two juvenile wolves within a secure enclosure.
"During these activities the juvenile wolves bit the keeper. Pursuant to the Center’s protocols and Emergency Response Plan, 911 was called and the keeper was transported for medical care," the statement read.
Caswell County Animal Control also was called and the juvenile wolves have been quarantined for 10 days, just as would be the case for any dog that bit a human, according to the statement.
"At no time during this incident was any member of the public in any danger," the statement read. "The Center continues to have as its top priority the safety of its public guests, volunteers, and employees, and the Center is confident that it provides a safe environment for all who visit and work at the Center."
Over 70 animals including gray wolves, dingos, coyotes, tigers and lions live at the center, which straddles the Alamance-Caswell county line. On Saturday the center held a "St. Patty's Day at the Animal Park" event that included themed tours, fair games and food.
Fatal lion attack
Alex Black, who had just graduated college, had just begun an internship at the center when she was fatally attacked by a lion while trying to clean its cage in late 2018.
The N.C. Department of Labor issued three citations to the center in 2019 totaling $3,000 in fines.
The fines were not directly related to Black's death but to "hazards" that employees were exposed to, The News & Observer previously reported.
The Conservators Center had zero non-compliant items in its most recent inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The September 2020 report showed there were four wolves at the center.