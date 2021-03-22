Wolf bites employee at NC wildlife center where lion killed intern in 2018

"At no time during this incident was any member of the public in any danger," the statement read. "The Center continues to have as its top priority the safety of its public guests, volunteers, and employees, and the Center is confident that it provides a safe environment for all who visit and work at the Center."

Over 70 animals including gray wolves, dingos, coyotes, tigers and lions live at the center, which straddles the Alamance-Caswell county line. On Saturday the center held a "St. Patty's Day at the Animal Park" event that included themed tours, fair games and food.

Fatal lion attack

Alex Black, who had just graduated college, had just begun an internship at the center when she was fatally attacked by a lion while trying to clean its cage in late 2018.

The N.C. Department of Labor issued three citations to the center in 2019 totaling $3,000 in fines.

The fines were not directly related to Black's death but to "hazards" that employees were exposed to, The News & Observer previously reported.

The Conservators Center had zero non-compliant items in its most recent inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The September 2020 report showed there were four wolves at the center.