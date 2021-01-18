Women reflect on civil rights struggles as part of Greensboro MLK celebrations Monday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think you need people who are comfortable out marching, you need people who are in the background negotiating what is going on, and people who provide that (financial backing)," Frye said.

Nxumalo asked her if she thought women who played behind-the-scenes roles in the movement felt recognized or acknowledged for what they were doing.

"I don't think it's really necessary to be recognized for everything that you do," Frye responded. "I have this feeling that, 'Are you doing it because you wanted somebody to know that you did it or are you doing it from your heart?' That's my basic feeling."

Later in the day, during a virtual interfaith service hosted by St. James Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Lei Washington called on religious leaders and their communities to join efforts to equip students with computers and internet, and to refuse to allow the race gaps in access to education to continue.

"We must do more than just say there is a problem," said Lei, who is also principal of Gillespie Park Elementary in Greensboro.

Mary Smith, the mother of Marcus Smith, was another of those who shared thoughts during the interfaith service.