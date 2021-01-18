Women reflect on civil rights struggles as part of Greensboro MLK celebrations Monday

GREENSBORO — Yvonne Johnson does not remember deliberating whether to join the sit-in movement in Greensboro.
"When the opportunity came, we were just there," the Bennett College alumna said. "We knew we were supposed to be there. We knew we wanted to be there. We knew we had to be there. It wasn’t a matter of making a decision. It was a matter of doing."
Johnson, who serves as Mayor Pro Tem, spoke as part of a video shared during the City of Greensboro Human Rights Commission's virtual Martin Luther King Day event on Monday.
The event was among several virtual programs held locally Monday to honor King in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some people also took part in community service projects, such as volunteers from New Garden Friends Church who picked up trash along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The theme for the City of Greensboro event was "Women in the Movement."
The event's "keynote" was Shirley Frye, former vice president of community relations for WFMY (CBS, Channel 2), speaking with Zitty Nxumalo, founder and CEO of Deftable, a Greensboro based-company offering leadership and personal development events and coaching.
Frye told Nxumalo that she had also been involved in the sit-in movement, but had chosen a behind-the-scenes role.
"I think you need people who are comfortable out marching, you need people who are in the background negotiating what is going on, and people who provide that (financial backing)," Frye said.
Nxumalo asked her if she thought women who played behind-the-scenes roles in the movement felt recognized or acknowledged for what they were doing.
"I don't think it's really necessary to be recognized for everything that you do," Frye responded. "I have this feeling that, 'Are you doing it because you wanted somebody to know that you did it or are you doing it from your heart?' That's my basic feeling."
Later in the day, during a virtual interfaith service hosted by St. James Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Lei Washington called on religious leaders and their communities to join efforts to equip students with computers and internet, and to refuse to allow the race gaps in access to education to continue.
"We must do more than just say there is a problem," said Lei, who is also principal of Gillespie Park Elementary in Greensboro.
Mary Smith, the mother of Marcus Smith, was another of those who shared thoughts during the interfaith service.
Marcus Smith died after Greensboro police officers tied his hands to his feet behind him while he was lying facedown on a street in 2018. Police restrained Smith after he became agitated while having a mental health crisis.
Mary Smith and Greensboro community activists have condemned his death and she has filed a lawsuit against the city.
"We are hoping that change comes to Greensboro because of his death," Mary Smith said. "We've taken our loss and our heartbreak, our tears, our lonely nights that we can't sleep, we took it and turned it into being positive. I don't want anyone to feel the way I feel."
