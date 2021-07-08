Worried that the pandemic will put you on the street? This Guilford program can help.

GREENSBORO — Residents who are behind in their rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 crisis have another option now for assistance.
Beginning Friday, the Guilford County Department of Social Services will open its $7 million rental-assistance program to residents of Greensboro. Until Friday, the program had been limited to people living outside the city limits and in High Point.
The reason? A lot more people who may need help live within the city limits, county officials say.
"We feel like the need is out there," said Randal Hoover, the county's division director of economic services.
That need has been one of the longer lasting ripple effects of the pandemic. As more people have struggled financially, it's been a challenge for them to keep a roof over their heads. Local, state and federal governments have provided a safety net, but that hasn't caught everyone.
Since the county's program began in February, 1,500 people have applied and nearly 1,400 have been helped with rental payments, utility payments or both.
"Our turnaround is pretty quick and we are preparing for an increase in volume," Hoover said.
More county workers were being trained to handle applications on Thursday because the volume of applications could now double with the program's expansion, Hoover said.
And with more federal funding from the American Rescue Plan on the way — Hoover isn't sure yet how much — the program is likely to be operating for months to come.
Hoover said the county has spent $2.1 million so far in assistance payments.
The Emergency Rental and Utilities Assistance Grant Program, as it is formally known, offers people with financial hardships up to 12 months of back rent or three months of anticipated rent. An applicant must show that they have lost their job, experienced a reduction in hours or other hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An applicant can get back rent covered as far back as March 20, 2020 — when the pandemic was in full effect.
The program can also help with utility payments and even internet services.
Hoover said that's especially crucial for many people who need internet to conduct meetings over Zoom or so children can learn from home.
The average amount for assistance is $2,500, he said, and individual amounts can range from under $2,000 to over $5,000.
However, the program does not cover mortgage assistance, Hoover said.
The city of Greensboro will continue to operate its own rental-assistance program. A city spokesman said officials are still working out the details of how they'll coordinate the two programs.
Recently, the city said it had helped more than 1,000 people with rent or utility payments under its program.
As of June 11, the city had spent more than $4 million in federal money for local assistance. Another $7 million from the American Rescue Plan has been authorized to continue that program.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.