Worried that the pandemic will put you on the street? This Guilford program can help.

And with more federal funding from the American Rescue Plan on the way — Hoover isn't sure yet how much — the program is likely to be operating for months to come.

Hoover said the county has spent $2.1 million so far in assistance payments.

The Emergency Rental and Utilities Assistance Grant Program, as it is formally known, offers people with financial hardships up to 12 months of back rent or three months of anticipated rent. An applicant must show that they have lost their job, experienced a reduction in hours or other hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An applicant can get back rent covered as far back as March 20, 2020 — when the pandemic was in full effect.

The program can also help with utility payments and even internet services.

Hoover said that's especially crucial for many people who need internet to conduct meetings over Zoom or so children can learn from home.

The average amount for assistance is $2,500, he said, and individual amounts can range from under $2,000 to over $5,000.

However, the program does not cover mortgage assistance, Hoover said.