Worst days of his life: Triad author writes about his struggle, recovery after suicides of his father and best friend

B worst efore his death, Ed Shell had health problems related to a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and he carried baggage from his childhood. His mood lifted, but it didn't stop him from taking his life.

In the months after his father died, Darren threw himself into helping his mother and being a husband and father.

He later sought therapy and learned how to better deal with his emotions.

"You only learn to accept it," Shell said of the grief. "It never goes away."

As he struggled to understand what happened, Shell was caught in a cycle of shock, anger and immense pain. The "what-ifs" haunted him.

"Did he not think what (his suicide) was going to do to Mom and me?" he said. "I was surprised at how mad I was."

Overwhelming guilt followed.

He had been on the phone with his dad hours before and would repeatedly relive their conversation, trying to find any indication that his father was planning to take his life.

"You spend a lot of time trying to figure out what you could have done different," Shell said.

And then his friend was gone, too.