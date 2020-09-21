Worst days of his life: Triad author writes about his struggle, recovery after suicides of his father and best friend

GREENSBORO — Darren Shell didn't decide to write a book about suicide after his father and best friend took their lives. It was after being awakened by a voice shortly after 3 a.m. one morning, years later.
"It's a higher power ... telling me to get up and write," recalled Shell, 49.
The losses had been devastating. Ed Shell, just 59, shot himself in 2006 — two days after holding his son's newborn daughter.
For Darren, the sermon at church the following Sunday seemed to address his hesitation. He didn't decide to write the book as much as he was pushed in that direction it seemed.
"I went into this with a blind promise that there is at least one person who needs to read it," Shell said.
This is his story of taking two of the worst days of his life and making the decision to not let it define him but work to prevent suicide.
On Sept. 29, the 14th anniversary of his father's suicide, Shell's book, "Three Seventeen: A Suicide Loss Survivor's Story," officially goes on sale.
Released during Suicide Prevention Month, the book tells the story of Shell's struggle, survival and recovery.
People contemplating suicide might not think anyone will care or that they will be missed, Shell said. They're wrong. Suicide always leaves survivors.
"I've not sat in an empty church yet," Shell said.
Before starting on the book, Shell spoke to his mother and his best friend's wife, mother and sister about what he planned to do.
"I said, 'I need y'all to be OK with this," Shell recalled.
Suicide claims the lives of at least 132 people a day in this country. But research shows that for each of them, their deaths affect scores of other people.
According to experts, those struggling are often too ashamed to admit they have suicidal thoughts and might only offer a hint at what they are feeling — if at all.
The April day in 2014 he hung himself, the Rev. Robert McKeehan — a High Point pastor, husband and father — got up and went to the gym. Afterwards, he posted a humorous account on Facebook.
His death made national headlines.
As did the suicide that same year of a young man who posted "suffering is optional" on social media before jumping off the downtown Marriott parking deck.
Shell's father had been Darren's hero for as long as he could remember. Well, him and Major League Baseball pitcher Nolan Ryan. Shell always spotted his father in the stands at his baseball games, despite the elder Shell working two jobs to pay his son's way through school.
B worst efore his death, Ed Shell had health problems related to a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and he carried baggage from his childhood. His mood lifted, but it didn't stop him from taking his life.
In the months after his father died, Darren threw himself into helping his mother and being a husband and father.
He later sought therapy and learned how to better deal with his emotions.
"You only learn to accept it," Shell said of the grief. "It never goes away."
As he struggled to understand what happened, Shell was caught in a cycle of shock, anger and immense pain. The "what-ifs" haunted him.
"Did he not think what (his suicide) was going to do to Mom and me?" he said. "I was surprised at how mad I was."
Overwhelming guilt followed.
He had been on the phone with his dad hours before and would repeatedly relive their conversation, trying to find any indication that his father was planning to take his life.
"You spend a lot of time trying to figure out what you could have done different," Shell said.
And then his friend was gone, too.
When Shell started writing the book, he didn't spend his time delving into the "whys" of what happened in either case.
"I don't know what happened," Shell said of the deaths. "And it wasn't fair for me to add anything to that. You spend months or years trying to find an answer and the person who can provide the answer isn't here."
Shell's book is self-published, so he has taken on a larger amount of the risk that anyone will pick it up.
A friend took photos and another friend served as editor — which Shell said was a monumental task because even his sixth-grade teacher will remember how horrible of a speller he can be.
The COVID-19 pandemic has doomed all the fall book festivals Shell was hoping to attend.
"I wanted it to be more than my mother and three people buying the book," he said.
A friend pushed him to set up a website for the book when Shell was happy just to get it on Amazon.
"He was like, 'No, you are going to get lost in the crowd,'" Shell said.
He's already looked into dropping off a few free copies at local libraries.
Co-workers have been supportive.
"I did what I was supposed to do," Shell said.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!