RALEIGH — North Carolina students are still being required to get vaccinations before the school year starts, including kids who will be learning from home.
State law requires students to have certain vaccinations in place before the first day of school, which will be Aug. 17 for most of North Carolina's 1.5 million public school students. School districts are reminding parents that the immunizations are still required even though many students are starting the school year virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The vaccination requirements include a new one this year for students who will be entering 12th grade.
Starting Aug. 1, a booster dose of meningococcal conjugant vaccine is required for rising high school seniors in public, private or religious schools in North Carolina.
Students who don't meet this requirement may not be allowed to attend school until they receive the booster dose, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The challenge facing school officials and families is that more than two-thirds of North Carolina public school students will start the academic year with remote instruction.
Even when schools resume in-person instruction, many students have signed up for virtual programs that will keep them home through at least the fall semester and potentially the entire school year.
Still, the state isn't cutting school districts any slack on the vaccination requirements. State health officials say immunizations are required and not tied solely to school attendance.
