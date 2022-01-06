'You make your choice': Guilford mask order denounced by some, defended by others

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think that everybody on this call needs to look at that and start asking some questions,” Upchurch said.

Following that, Alston seemed to apologize to Vann for Upchurch’s interrogation: “We know that there’s no direct answer you can give to that. All of it can be speculation. I hate that you have to go off on these kind of wild goose chases and find no answers to the questions. But here we are. We can only speculate. We’re gonna do what we think is best for Guilford County and not to take into consideration what those other counties are doing.”

Vann said earlier that more than 200 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Guilford County and that health experts believe the number could rise to as many as 600 before the worst of the surge, driven by the omicron variant of the disease, eventually subsides.

Later, Republican Commissioner Justin Conrad suggested that Vann read a report that quoted White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci saying mask mandates don’t reduce hospitalizations and deaths.

Alston seemed further perturbed and said he didn’t call Fauci for advice about the situation. Instead, he talked to local health leaders.