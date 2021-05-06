Montagnard group gets $100,000 COVID-19 grant

GREENSBORO — The $100,000 headed to the Montagnard Dega Association and its partners is one of the largest grant awards the group has ever received.

And among the most important, according to the group.

"When I heard 'Congratulations' I wanted to let out a scream," said Liana Adrong, the nonprofit's administrative coordinator and social worker, who announced the grant this week.

The money from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust will be used to help Asian American refugee communities rebound from COVID-19.

"We are working every day to see how to effectively support nonprofits addressing this crisis," according to a statement on the charitable trust's web site.

It comes at a time when nonprofits across the board are already competing for a dwindling pool of charitable dollars.

"This is such an amazing opportunity," Adrong said. "We count on so many good partners but our community members trust us best because we know our customs, traditions and languages. We are very appreciative of the help we are getting from Kate B. Reynolds.”