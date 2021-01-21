N.C. Central opts out of spring football, leaves N.C. A&T with just two games

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T is down to two scheduled football games in the spring after N.C. Central announced Thursday that it is opting out of the season because of concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
#NCCU announced Thursday that due to concerns about the health, safety and well-being of its student-athletes because of COVID-19, its football program is opting out of competition during the spring semester.— NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) January 21, 2021
Statements from AD & Coach at: https://t.co/bHDmNMzoDi@NCCU_Football pic.twitter.com/cfuSU1FaNd
The MEAC football season had already been shortened to four games for each of the seven participating schools: A&T, Central, Delaware State, Howard, Morgan State, Norfolk State and S.C. State. The Aggies were scheduled to play S.C. State on Feb. 27 (home) and March 27 (away) and Central on March 6 (home) and April 3 (away).
The conference championship game is scheduled for April 17, with the winner receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA FCS playoffs. But the NCAA requires teams to play at least four regular-season games to be eligible for this year's playoffs. With Central opting out, A&T and S.C. State would each need two more games to be eligible.
MEAC officials will meet virtually with conference athletics directors at 9 a.m. Friday, “but they said no decision will be made tomorrow,” said A&T AD Earl Hilton. “There will be another call next week.”
“There’s going to have to be an adjustment made in the conference schedule,” Hilton added. “I don’t know if it’s going to be everybody playing everybody, but I have to believe it will have us going farther north than we were originally scheduled.”
Could the MEAC release its six remaining football-playing members to schedule any FCS opponents they wish this spring?
“I’ll certainly pose that question tomorrow,” Hilton said. “I don’t know what else might be available, but I think there would definitely be some options.”
A&T will exit the MEAC at the end of the school year to join the Big South Conference.
