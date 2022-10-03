'Peanuts' featured in new USPS forever stamp

The United States Postal Service is celebrating the centennial of the birth of cartoonist Charles M. Schulz with new stamps celebrating his wit and wisdom through his “Peanuts” characters.

The popular cartoon strip debuted in seven newspapers on Oct. 2, 1950. That number would eventually balloon to more than 2,600, in some 75 countries and 21 languages, with 355 million readers worldwide.

“Each character reflects Schulz’s rich imagination and great humanity,” USPS said in a news release. “Charlie Brown, at the heart of ‘Peanuts,’ is often defeated but always resilient. Schulz’s resonant stories found humor in life’s painful realities including rejection, insecurity and unrequited love.”

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the comic strip’s other popular characters became a worldwide phenomenon in the 1960s, with television specials, books, a Broadway show and countless products.

NASA used Charlie Brown and Snoopy as morale-building mascots. In 1969, the crew of Apollo 10 chose to nickname their command and lunar modules Charlie Brown and Snoopy, respectively, according to the Charles M. Schulz Museum.

For five decades, Schulz steadfastly wrote, drew, inked and lettered every “Peanuts” strip — nearly 18,000 of them — the last one published the day after he died on Feb. 12, 2000.

Schulz, born on Nov. 26, 1922, won many awards during his lifetime. In 2000, he was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor bestowed by Congress.