The Latest: Pro-Trump demonstrators swarm capitals across US

Reporters and others outside the chamber were told to go their seats inside and not leave.

The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud.

___

2:20 p.m.

The Senate has recessed its debate over an objection to the results of the Electoral College after protesters forced police to lock down the building.

Reporters were told to stay in the Senate's press gallery as the doors were locked.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol's steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back.

___

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz says American "democracy is in crisis" with polls showing that large numbers of voters "believe the election that just occurred was rigged."