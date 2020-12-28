Tony Rice, master bluegrass guitarist, dies at 69

“I am not going to go back out into the public eye until I can be the musician that I was, where I left off or better,” Rice told the Greensboro News & Record in 2015. “I have been blessed with a very devout audience all these years, and I am certainly not going to let anybody down.”

Rice released dozens of albums, including several as a member of the David Grisman Quintet; “Skaggs & Rice” with Ricky Skaggs; “Manzanita” as leader of “The Tony Rice Unit”; and such solo efforts as “Tony Rice” and “Me & My Guitar.”

He played with everyone from Jerry Garcia to Dolly Parton and received honors including a Grammy in 1993 for best country instrumental performance and citations from the International Bluegrass Music Association as guitarist of the year.

Born David Anthony Rice in Danville, Virginia, Rice grew up in Los Angeles and soon — along with siblings Larry, Wyatt and Ronnie— absorbed his musician-father's love for bluegrass. By age 20, Tony Rice was a member of banjo star J.D. Crowe's band New South and by his mid-20s a co-founder of the Grismen quintet.