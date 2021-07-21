NCHSAA commissioner says race and gender played a role in legislation to dissolve the association

I do believe that there is something personal beyond the fact that a team of one of the senators did not get into the playoffs. I believe that were I not female and African-American the approach would have been a little different. I can’t help but feel that because of the climate in which we live today, that as we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Title IX, that women in leadership positions still have a hard row to hoe. I believe that is part of — not the only thing and maybe not the majority — but it is a factor. I don’t think if Charlie Adams were alive and still sitting in this chair he would be dealing with this at this level. If Davis Whitfield were here I do not believe he would be dealing with it at the level I am because some of the requests that have been made of me border on … what in the world? We did PSAs that the national federation (NFHS) sent to us and were sent to radio stations. A senator sends me a letter wanting to know how much we spend on advertising because he just heard a PSA on the radio and wanting to know why we need to advertise. Really? PSAs are free and they have messages about sportsmanship and about the mental health aspect of things, about bullying, about spectator behavior, about the officiating shortage. We get those free, but I’m being questioned on the amount of money we spent on them? I don’t think that would happen if I were not who I am. I don’t want this to be a racial thing, but I do understand who I am and there are things I recognize for what they are.