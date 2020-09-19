Police seek Reidsville man in Saturday morning shooting that left victim in critical condition

REIDSVILLE — Police are looking for a 35-year-old Reidsville man in connection with a shooting this morning that left one person in critical condition.
Mario Rashon Davis is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting, police said in a news release.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6 a.m. in the 900 Block of Windemere Court. They found one person who had been shot multiple times. Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital and was in critical condition, but did not release any other information about the victim.
Police did not give a motive in the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sergeant Hatfield at 336-347-2335 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.